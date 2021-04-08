- EVENTS
UAE Ramadan: Dubai's Global Village revises timings, announces Iftar cannon
You can now pay Dh25 to book an outdoor majlis for an hour at the venue.
Dubai's Global Village on Thursday announced a change in opening hours for the holy month of Ramadan.
The park will be open from 6pm to 2am daily to accommodate Iftar and Suhoor, it said.
Ramadan time table: Complete Iftar, Imsak timings
With the attraction’s silver jubilee being extended till May 2, visitors can “discover Ramadan cultures and traditions from a multitude of different countries”.
Among the Ramadan offerings are the traditional Iftar cannon and fireworks every weekend. “During Ramadan Nights, guests can enjoy the … night market, the many food options, (and) cultural surprises such as ‘musaharati’ …”
Global Village CEO Bader Anwahi said: "We are proud to be able to provide a wonderful environment for families and friends to celebrate the Holy Month together. We want to give tourists and residents alike a safe and welcoming setting to discover and experience the many different traditions of Ramadan that are practiced around the world. Ramadan brings joy to millions every year, and we are looking forward to sharing this special time with our guests as they experience Ramadan Nights at Global Village."
Ramadan 2021: Covid rules for shopping issued
Global Village has also added a reservation-only outdoor majlis for guests. Bookings can be made on the Global Village website or app. Bookings are just Dh25 per hour, or Dh75 for the entire evening, and each booking is valid for a seating area for up to six people. A portion of these revenues will be donated to a charitable organisation so that we can share the joy of Ramadan.
Ramadan 2021: What are the working hours for private sector staff?
Anwahi added: “It feels very appropriate that this milestone season will draw to a close during this blessed time, and we give thanks for the people we have met and the time we have enjoyed together. We look forward to welcoming friends old and new to Global Village during Ramadan to mark an unforgettable finale to Season 25."
