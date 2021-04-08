- EVENTS
UAE Ramadan: Dubai Police crack down on beggars
842 beggars, belonging to various nationalities, arrested in Dubai over past 3 years.
The Dubai Police on Thursday launched an anti-begging campaign ahead of the holy month of Ramadan that starts next week.
ALSO READ: Beggars are a Covid risk to residents, warn police
The initiative is launched in collaboration with government and local authorities. The drive aims to promote community awareness about begging.
Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, the Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Dubai Police, said 842 beggars belonging to various nationalities were arrested in the past three years.
"Begging is a social evil, as beggars take advantage of people's generosity, especially during Ramadan. The police have been trying to weed out begging by intensifying their drive. The Department of Islamic Affairs, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA), and the Dubai Municipality authorities have been roped in to make the campaign an unmitigated success,” he added.
Colonel Ali Salem, the Director of the Infiltrators Department, CID, Dubai Police, said that registered charities do not hesitate to help needy Emiratis and UAE residents alike. An individual would get financial aid, if the person’s need could be proven. Individuals begging at public places and streets are unacceptable and punishable by law, he added.
He reminded the public to donate to charities instead of giving alms to beggars.
People have been urged to report begging incidents on the toll-free number 901, or the ’Police Eye' service, or via e-crime platform, www.ecrime.ae.
Begging is a penal offence as per the UAE's federal law.
