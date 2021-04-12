- EVENTS
UAE Ramadan crescent: Special telescopes set up atop Jebel Jais to spot moon
If spotted tonight, holy month of Ramadan will begin from Tuesday.
The International Astronomy Centre has set up special telescopes atop the UAE’s highest mountain, Jabal Jais, to spot the crescent moon.
If spotted tonight, the crescent would mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan from Tuesday, April 13 .
Ramadan time table: Iftar, Imsak timings
The centre shared photos of special equipment being set up atop the mountain, which towers at an altitude of 1,900 metres above sea level.
UAE Ramadan Taraweeh: Isha to be offered 5 minutes after Azan
Additionally, the centre’s officials would look for the crescent moon from Al Khatim Astronomical Observatory in Abu Dhabi.
. 1900 . # pic.twitter.com/ppipMFMenK— (@AstronomyCenter) April 12, 2021
The UAE moon-sighting committee will meet virtually tonight (Monday, April 12) after the Maghrib prayer.
UAE: How Ramadan 2021 is different from Ramadan 2020
The Shariah courts nationwide will inform the committee of any sightings.
