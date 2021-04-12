UAE Ramadan crescent: Special telescopes set up atop Jebel Jais to spot moon

Filed on April 12, 2021 | Last updated on April 12, 2021 at 01.42 pm

If spotted tonight, holy month of Ramadan will begin from Tuesday.

The International Astronomy Centre has set up special telescopes atop the UAE’s highest mountain, Jabal Jais, to spot the crescent moon.

If spotted tonight, the crescent would mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan from Tuesday, April 13 .

The centre shared photos of special equipment being set up atop the mountain, which towers at an altitude of 1,900 metres above sea level.

Additionally, the centre’s officials would look for the crescent moon from Al Khatim Astronomical Observatory in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE moon-sighting committee will meet virtually tonight (Monday, April 12) after the Maghrib prayer.

The Shariah courts nationwide will inform the committee of any sightings.