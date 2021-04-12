Ramadan 2021
Logo
 
HOME > Ramadan 2021

UAE Ramadan crescent: Special telescopes set up atop Jebel Jais to spot moon

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on April 12, 2021 | Last updated on April 12, 2021 at 01.42 pm

If spotted tonight, holy month of Ramadan will begin from Tuesday.

The International Astronomy Centre has set up special telescopes atop the UAE’s highest mountain, Jabal Jais, to spot the crescent moon.

If spotted tonight, the crescent would mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan from Tuesday, April 13 .

Ramadan time table: Iftar, Imsak timings

The centre shared photos of special equipment being set up atop the mountain, which towers at an altitude of 1,900 metres above sea level.

UAE Ramadan Taraweeh: Isha to be offered 5 minutes after Azan

Additionally, the centre’s officials would look for the crescent moon from Al Khatim Astronomical Observatory in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE moon-sighting committee will meet virtually tonight (Monday, April 12) after the Maghrib prayer.

UAE: How Ramadan 2021 is different from Ramadan 2020

The Shariah courts nationwide will inform the committee of any sightings.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Ramadan 2021
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
Prayer Timings
  • Imsak
    04:13
  • Fajr
    04:23
  • SHURUQ
    05:42
  • DHUHR
    12:19
  • ASR
    15:46
  • Maghrib
    18:51
  • Isha
    20:10

These prayer timings are for Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. For Abu Dhabi, add four minutes. Deduct four minutes for Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain, and six minutes for Fujairah.

 
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20160606&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=160609594&Ref=AR&profile=1427 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 