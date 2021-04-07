- EVENTS
UAE Ramadan charity: Restaurant owners urged to donate profits from 1 table
The initiative was launched by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Global Centre for Awqaf and Endowment.
A new initiative launched in Dubai invites young restaurant owners to dedicate profits from one table to charity.
The initiative launched ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, called ‘Youth of Good’, will help contribute to education, healthcare, food and medical research, among others.
It is aimed at spreading the culture of giving among the youth and boost their participation in humanitarian work.
Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth, said the Ramadan drive will help “cement the values of giving as a lifestyle”.
Restaurants taking part in the drive will be awarded the Dubai Endowment Badge.
sahim@khaleejtimes.com
