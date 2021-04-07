Ramadan 2021
Logo
 
HOME > Ramadan 2021

UAE Ramadan charity: Restaurant owners urged to donate profits from 1 table

Staff Reporter /Dubai
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on April 7, 2021
Alamy Image

The initiative was launched by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Global Centre for Awqaf and Endowment.

A new initiative launched in Dubai invites young restaurant owners to dedicate profits from one table to charity.

The initiative launched ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, called ‘Youth of Good’, will help contribute to education, healthcare, food and medical research, among others.

The initiative was launched by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Global Centre for Awqaf and Endowment.

It is aimed at spreading the culture of giving among the youth and boost their participation in humanitarian work.

Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth, said the Ramadan drive will help “cement the values of giving as a lifestyle”.

Restaurants taking part in the drive will be awarded the Dubai Endowment Badge.

sahim@khaleejtimes.com

Staff Reporter



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Ramadan 2021
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
Prayer Timings
  • Imsak
    04:13
  • Fajr
    04:23
  • SHURUQ
    05:42
  • DHUHR
    12:19
  • ASR
    15:46
  • Maghrib
    18:51
  • Isha
    20:10

These prayer timings are for Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. For Abu Dhabi, add four minutes. Deduct four minutes for Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain, and six minutes for Fujairah.

 
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210424&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210429515&Ref=AR&profile=1427 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 