UAE Ramadan 2021: Why more people search for jobs during holy month

Work hours decrease, but workload increases during the holy month, say employees

An estimated 89 per cent people in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region claim to feel more positive and optimistic about their career options during Ramadan, according to a survey by jobs portal Bayt.com.

The survey found that around 88 per cent people in the region believe that the Holy month lifts their morale at the workplace.

At least nine among 10 jobseekers plan to make more time for finding a job during Ramadan. This correlates with the finding that 69 per cent of respondents believe that hiring activity increases during Ramadan, 14 per cent say it decreases, while 11 per cent believe in the status quo.

“Ramadan is the month of fasting and charitable giving with a focus on less fortunate communities. For MENA professionals, it is also a time to contribute meaningfully, focusing on the celebration and wellbeing of their families and communities. Our annual survey highlights that many professionals find Ramadan a better time to work on their careers, as they feel more focused and productive. As the region’s largest job site, we ensure that we support all job seekers with their professional goals during the Holy Month,” said Ola Haddad, Director of Human Resources (HR), Bayt.com.

Productivity during Ramadan

Most MENA companies make special adjustments during the Holy Month of Ramadan. These include offering flexible working arrangements/shorter hours (54 per cent), maintaining health and safety at work (14 per cent), giving more rest breaks throughout the day (2 per cent), and tolerating lower productivity/leniency with deadlines (1 per cent).

An estimated 87 per cent of respondents said that their line managers accommodate their religious/spiritual needs during Ramadan. And 85 per cent of respondents are satisfied with their employers' flexibility during Ramadan.

Work hours decrease, workload increases

Although 65 per cent of Mena respondents agree that their workload increases during the Holy month, this is likely due to the fact that working hours decrease as stated by 54 per cent of respondents. Another 21 per cent of respondents said their workload stayed the same during Ramadan, and 14 per cent of respondents took a contrarian view.

Despite changes in workload, 40 per cent of professionals agree that they feel more productive during Ramadan, 49 per cent of respondents said their productivity doesn’t change, and another 11 per cent said they become less productive.

Responses are fairly evenly split when it comes to taking time off from work during Ramadan. Data showed that 40 per cent of respondents said that they take more vacation days during Ramadan, while 52 per cent claim the reverse is true.

Data for the ‘Ramadan in the MENA’ poll was collected online from February 15, 2021, to April 12, 2021. Results are based on a sample of 5,445 respondents from countries in the MENA region, including the UAE, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Palestine, Syria, Yemen, Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya and Sudan among others.