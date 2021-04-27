UAE Ramadan 2021: Special late night prayers to resume at mosques

Filed on April 27, 2021 | Last updated on April 27, 2021 at 11.18 pm

Rules announced to offer Qiyam-ul-layl prayers in UAE mosques.

Mosques across the country can host the special late night Ramadan prayers called Qiyam-ul-layl, authorities have announced.

Strict Covid safety protocols will be in place at mosques for the prayers, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said.

The prayers will be offered from 12 midnight to 12.30am. The elderly and those with chronic diseases have been asked to refrain from going to the mosques and instead offer the prayer at home.

The mosques will be closed as soon as the prayers are offered. I'tikaf will not be allowed.

The prayer, which is offered after 12 midnight, is offered in congregation at mosques during the last 10 days of the holy month of Ramadan.

Literally, it means 'stand during the night'. Usually, it can last anywhere between one to three hours.

Mosques in the country are already hosting the special night prayers called Taraweeh with strict Covid safety measures.

