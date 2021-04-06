Ramadan 2021
UAE Ramadan 2021: Iftar snacks can't be sold outside eateries in Sharjah

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on April 6, 2021

Advertising or promoting special offers for Iftar meals are also not allowed.

Displaying or selling Iftar snacks in front of shops in Sharjah is banned during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Sharjah City Municipality announced on Tuesday that it would not issue permits for this as a Covid safety measure.

Earlier, the Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team (ECDMT) had said that advertising or promoting special offers for Iftar meals are not allowed.

Family and institutional Iftar tents are also banned.

Iftar banquets for groups, and distributing Iftar meals in front of restaurants, at gatherings, or in front of homes and mosques, cars or any other means are not allowed either.

The Food Control Section said it has started receiving applications from food establishments wishing to obtain permits to sell food to non-Muslims during the daytime in Ramadan.




