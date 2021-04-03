- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE Ramadan 2021: Fasting hours revealed
The holy month would last for 30 days.
The holy month of Ramadan will last for 30 days in the UAE, as per astronomical calculations.
Listen to this story and more on 8@8 with David Light
DON'T MISS:
>> UAE Ramadan 2021: Full list of Covid safety rules
>> Eid holidays: First long break of 2021
Ibrahim Al Jarwan, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said the holy month is likely to begin on Tuesday, April 13. Eid Al Fitr, which is marked on Shawwal 1, is expected to fall on Thursday, May 13.
The astronomer also revealed the fasting hours during the month.
The fast will begin at 4.43am in Abu Dhabi on the first day of Ramadan. Iftar will be at 6.47pm, which means that fasting hours on day 1 would be 14 hours and four minutes.
By Ramadan 30, the fast will begin at 4.15am and end at 7.01pm, taking fasting hours to 14 hours and 46 minutes.
Fujairah and Khor Fakkan would be about 7 minutes ahead of Abu Dhabi in terms of fasting and Iftar times; while Al Ghuwaifat and Al Sila'a will be about 11 minutes behind. The time difference between Fujairah and Al Ghuwaifat would be 18 minutes.
-
News
UAE: Don't fall for sob stories; begging is a...
Residents in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman have raised concern after... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
100 Million Meals drive passes over 57m mark in 5 ...
The tally counter on 100millionmeals.ae has been moving non-stop as... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Ramadan 2021: Most Quranic verses are based on...
According to Islam, peace is not simply an absence of war. Peace... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Asymptomatic Covid patients may fast, says UAE...
Grand Mufti at the fatwa section of IACAD adds they must self-isolate ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan PM Imran Khan hails Saudi peace...
In a televised interview late on Tuesday, Prince Mohammed struck a... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
10 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli