UAE Ramadan 2021: Fasting hours revealed

Staff Reporter/Dubai
Filed on April 3, 2021 | Last updated on April 3, 2021 at 10.55 pm
The holy month would last for 30 days.

The holy month of Ramadan will last for 30 days in the UAE, as per astronomical calculations.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said the holy month is likely to begin on Tuesday, April 13. Eid Al Fitr, which is marked on Shawwal 1, is expected to fall on Thursday, May 13.

The astronomer also revealed the fasting hours during the month.

The fast will begin at 4.43am in Abu Dhabi on the first day of Ramadan. Iftar will be at 6.47pm, which means that fasting hours on day 1 would be 14 hours and four minutes.

By Ramadan 30, the fast will begin at 4.15am and end at 7.01pm, taking fasting hours to 14 hours and 46 minutes.

Fujairah and Khor Fakkan would be about 7 minutes ahead of Abu Dhabi in terms of fasting and Iftar times; while Al Ghuwaifat and Al Sila'a will be about 11 minutes behind. The time difference between Fujairah and Al Ghuwaifat would be 18 minutes.




Prayer Timings
  • Imsak
    04:12
  • Fajr
    04:22
  • SHURUQ
    05:41
  • DHUHR
    12:19
  • ASR
    15:46
  • Maghrib
    18:52
  • Isha
    20:11

These prayer timings are for Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. For Abu Dhabi, add four minutes. Deduct four minutes for Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain, and six minutes for Fujairah.

 
