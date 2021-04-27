- EVENTS
UAE Ramadan 2021: Dubai's RTA revises truck ban timings
The RTA has restricted trucks movement timings from the Sharjah border.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has reminded drivers about the change in movement timings for trucks during the holy month of Ramadan.
Since the beginning of the holy month, the RTA has restricted trucks movement timings from the Sharjah border to the 7th interchange of the Sheikh Zayed Road (via Ittihad Road, Sheikh Rashid Road and Sheikh Zayed Road).
Trucks movement is prohibited in the downtown areas of Deira and Bur Dubai from 7am to 11pm instead of 6am to 10pm.
The prohibited movement timings are in the morning period: From 7.30am to 9.30am, instead of the usual 6.30am to 8.30am.
#DidYouKnow that the public parking tariff applies to all parking zones during #Ramadan, from Saturday to Thursday from 8 AM to 6 PM and from 8 PM to 12 AM?— RTA (@rta_dubai) April 26, 2021
For more details, visit our website: https://t.co/PilKMHGYIT pic.twitter.com/4nrneHVB2U
The movement of trucks is prohibited throughout the year through Al Shindagha, Al Maktoum, Floating, Al Garhoud, and Business Bay bridges and the Airport Tunnel.
