UAE Ramadan 2021: Dubai's RTA revises truck ban timings

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on April 27, 2021 | Last updated on April 27, 2021 at 12.23 pm
File photo

The RTA has restricted trucks movement timings from the Sharjah border.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has reminded drivers about the change in movement timings for trucks during the holy month of Ramadan.

Since the beginning of the holy month, the RTA has restricted trucks movement timings from the Sharjah border to the 7th interchange of the Sheikh Zayed Road (via Ittihad Road, Sheikh Rashid Road and Sheikh Zayed Road).

Ramadan in Dubai: Metro, tram, bus and car testing centres timings

Trucks movement is prohibited in the downtown areas of Deira and Bur Dubai from 7am to 11pm instead of 6am to 10pm.

The prohibited movement timings are in the morning period: From 7.30am to 9.30am, instead of the usual 6.30am to 8.30am.

Also read: Free parking in Dubai during Iftar time

The movement of trucks is prohibited throughout the year through Al Shindagha, Al Maktoum, Floating, Al Garhoud, and Business Bay bridges and the Airport Tunnel.




