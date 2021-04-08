Ramadan 2021
Logo
 
HOME > Ramadan 2021

UAE Ramadan 2021: Covid rules for shopping issued

Staff Reporter /Dubai
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on April 8, 2021
Photo (for illustrative purposes): Reuters

Residents have been told to minimise visits to grocery stores and other shops to buy essential household items.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have issued Covid safety measures for shopping during the holy month of Ramadan.

Residents have been advised to order essential Ramadan items online to avoid going to crowded markets and shopping centres.

“The risk of infection increases with increased and prolonged interactions with others,” the authorities noted.

This came as the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, in collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, approved the general preventive measures for the holy month of Ramadan.

Residents have been told to minimise visits to grocery stores and other shops to buy essential household items.

“If it is necessary to shop in person, avoid peak hours. Opt to shop online for basic items such as groceries, fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, etc.

“If shopping in person, carefully disinfect the handles of shopping trolleys, and do not touch products that you won’t purchase. Use disinfectant wipes to clean items bought after arriving at home, and carefully wash fruits and vegetables.”

The measures also state that is it safer to choose to pay electronically, whether by card or through mobile payment apps, and to choose to use escalators or stairs whenever possible, instead of elevators.

Individuals from the most vulnerable groups, such as senior citizens and those with chronic diseases, should avoid going shopping.

sahim@khaleejtimes.com

Staff Reporter



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Ramadan 2021
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
Prayer Timings
  • Imsak
    04:12
  • Fajr
    04:22
  • SHURUQ
    05:41
  • DHUHR
    12:19
  • ASR
    15:46
  • Maghrib
    18:52
  • Isha
    20:11

These prayer timings are for Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. For Abu Dhabi, add four minutes. Deduct four minutes for Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain, and six minutes for Fujairah.

 
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210413&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210419665&Ref=AR&profile=1427 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 