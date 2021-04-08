UAE Ramadan 2021: Covid rules for shopping issued

Residents have been told to minimise visits to grocery stores and other shops to buy essential household items.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have issued Covid safety measures for shopping during the holy month of Ramadan.

Residents have been advised to order essential Ramadan items online to avoid going to crowded markets and shopping centres.

“The risk of infection increases with increased and prolonged interactions with others,” the authorities noted.

This came as the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, in collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, approved the general preventive measures for the holy month of Ramadan.

“If it is necessary to shop in person, avoid peak hours. Opt to shop online for basic items such as groceries, fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, etc.

“If shopping in person, carefully disinfect the handles of shopping trolleys, and do not touch products that you won’t purchase. Use disinfectant wipes to clean items bought after arriving at home, and carefully wash fruits and vegetables.”

The measures also state that is it safer to choose to pay electronically, whether by card or through mobile payment apps, and to choose to use escalators or stairs whenever possible, instead of elevators.

Individuals from the most vulnerable groups, such as senior citizens and those with chronic diseases, should avoid going shopping.

