UAE: Ministry fulfils wishes of 12 orphan children
As You Wish initiative by the Ministry of Community Development marks Orphan Day in the Muslim World
The Ministry of Community Development has fulfilled the wishes of 12 orphan children as part of an initiative named Fi Al Shoufa (As you wish) to mark Orphan Day in the Muslim World.
The Orphan Day in the Muslim World falls on the 15th of the holy month of Ramadan each year.
The As You Wish initiative was supervised by the Social Protection Department at the ministry. It came as part of providing support to orphaned children, with the aim of bringing them joy.
The initiative was implemented in collaboration with Emirates Islamic Bank that provided financial support for purchasing their gifts. The Emirates Red Crescent, Ajman Centre provided the list of orphans who are eligible for the support.
The ministry organised “orphan’s joy” activity which included the distribution of purchase vouchers, fulfilling the wishes of the orphans and giving them gifts as well as Eidiya.
The ministry marks Orphan’s Day each year to ensure that orphan children have an active future role in the process of sustainable development.
