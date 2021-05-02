Ramadan 2021
UAE: Last 10 days of Ramadan begin; Qiyam-ul-layl prayers at mosques from tonight

Sahim Salim/Dubai
Filed on May 2, 2021
Full list of Covid safety rules that must be followed

Mosques across the country will host the voluntary late night Ramadan prayer called Qiyam-ul-layl from tonight, May 2.

The special prayers are offered during the last 10 days of the holy month of Ramadan.

Ramadan time table: Iftar, Imsak timings

Several Covid safety rules have been specified for worshippers:

>> The prayer, which usually lasts for hours, will be capped at 30 minutes.

>> It will be offered from 12 midnight to 12.30am.

>> The mosques will be closed as soon as the prayer is offered.

>> I'tikaf (retreat at mosques) will not be allowed.

>> Worshippers are to wear masks at all times.

>> They have to bring their own prayer mats to the mosques.

>> They have to maintain adequate social distance, as guided by floor stickers.

>> The elderly and those with chronic diseases have been asked to refrain from going to the mosques and instead offer the prayer at home.

Prayer Timings
  • Imsak
    04:09
  • Fajr
    04:19
  • SHURUQ
    05:39
  • DHUHR
    12:19
  • ASR
    15:45
  • Maghrib
    18:53
  • Isha
    20:13

These prayer timings are for Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. For Abu Dhabi, add four minutes. Deduct four minutes for Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain, and six minutes for Fujairah.

 
