UAE: Last 10 days of Ramadan begin; Qiyam-ul-layl prayers at mosques from tonight

Mosques across the country will host the voluntary late night Ramadan prayer called Qiyam-ul-layl from tonight, May 2.

The special prayers are offered during the last 10 days of the holy month of Ramadan.

Several Covid safety rules have been specified for worshippers:

>> The prayer, which usually lasts for hours, will be capped at 30 minutes.

>> It will be offered from 12 midnight to 12.30am.

>> The mosques will be closed as soon as the prayer is offered.

>> I'tikaf (retreat at mosques) will not be allowed.

>> Worshippers are to wear masks at all times.

>> They have to bring their own prayer mats to the mosques.

>> They have to maintain adequate social distance, as guided by floor stickers.

>> The elderly and those with chronic diseases have been asked to refrain from going to the mosques and instead offer the prayer at home.

