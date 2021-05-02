- EVENTS
UAE: Last 10 days of Ramadan begin; Qiyam-ul-layl prayers at mosques from tonight
Full list of Covid safety rules that must be followed
Mosques across the country will host the voluntary late night Ramadan prayer called Qiyam-ul-layl from tonight, May 2.
The special prayers are offered during the last 10 days of the holy month of Ramadan.
Ramadan time table: Iftar, Imsak timings
Several Covid safety rules have been specified for worshippers:
>> The prayer, which usually lasts for hours, will be capped at 30 minutes.
>> It will be offered from 12 midnight to 12.30am.
>> The mosques will be closed as soon as the prayer is offered.
>> I'tikaf (retreat at mosques) will not be allowed.
>> Worshippers are to wear masks at all times.
>> They have to bring their own prayer mats to the mosques.
>> They have to maintain adequate social distance, as guided by floor stickers.
>> The elderly and those with chronic diseases have been asked to refrain from going to the mosques and instead offer the prayer at home.
