UAE: Eid Al Fitr holidays for Sharjah private schools announced

Sharjah's education authority have announced Eid Al Fitr holidays for private schools.

According to a statement posted on social media, Sharjah Private Education Authority announced Eid holidays for students of private schools from Ramadan 29 until Shawwal 3.

Schools shall resume on Sunday, May 16, 2021.

If Ramadan lasts 29 days, residents will have a four-day break from Tuesday, May 11, to Friday, May 14.

But if Ramadan lasts 30 days, employees in the UAE will get a five-day break from Tuesday, May 11, to Saturday, May 15.