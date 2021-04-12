- EVENTS
Sheikh Mohammed wishes the world a safe Ramadan 2021
Dubai Ruler congratulates people of the UAE, Arabic and Muslim countries on the advent of Ramadan.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has congratulated the people of the UAE and all Arabic and Muslim countries on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.
The UAE announced that the holy month of Ramadan begins on Tuesday, April 13.
Taking to Twitter, the UAE Vice-President said: "We pray to Allah to make this month one of safety, security, health and goodness."
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, had earlier expressed joy on the advent of the holy month.
"This is a time for patience, contemplation and compassion and we pray for God’s mercy and kindness," Sheikh Mohamed tweeted.
News
Ramadan 2021
Ramadan 2021
Ramadan 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
News
News
News
News
