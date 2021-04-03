Sharjah to open 25 new mosques before Ramadan

Three new mosques have been opened.

Authorities in Sharjah have opened three new mosques. These are part of 25 mosques that are slated to open ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah inaugurated the Hatib bin Al Harith mosque in Al Sajaa industrial area; Al Manar mosque in Al Manakh; and Al Fadhail Mosque in Dibba Al Hisn.

Al Manar Mosque built on 1,590sqm can accommodate 550 worshippers, including 90 women. It was built on a donation given by female benefactor.

Hatib bin Al Harith mosque was built after donations poured in following a campaign. Erected on a total land area of 5,009 square meters, the mosque includes a prayer hall for more than 900 male worshippers.

Al Fadhail mosque was also built as part of the same campaign on a total land area of 1,110 square metres with a capacity of 550 worshippers, including 70 women.