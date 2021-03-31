Sharjah holds talks with participants ahead of upcoming Ramadan festival

Event will be held between April 13 and May 15.

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Tuesday held a coordination meeting with the representatives of shopping malls and government bodies to review the promotional plan and the different activities that the industry body plans to organise during the 31st edition of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival, which will be held between April 13 and May 15.

The meeting discussed the ways of providing necessary facilities and resources to ensure the success of the festival, including aggressive marketing and promotional campaigns. It also outlined the discount rates and the recreational activities during the upcoming festival.

Jamal Bu Zinjal, General Coordinator of the festival, presided over the meeting, which was attended by Hana Al Suwaidi, Assistant General Coordinator of the festival, and also representatives from shopping malls and other government departments.

The SCCI authorities held elaborate discussions on the facilities and benefits that will be provided to participating shops in the festival. The promotional activities include aggressive marketing and social media campaigns to highlight the discounts offered by the stores. Billboards across the emirate will also showcase the offers as part of the outdoor media strategy.

Boost to retail sector

Bu Zinjal held forth on the success of the first and second editions of the “Sharjah Shopping Promotions”, which was launched by the SCCI in a bid to boost the retail sector in the emirate.

He emphasised that the success of the shopping promotions led to the relaunch of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival, which would not only stimulate economic activities but also support local retail businesses.

Perfect opportunity

Al Suwaidi stressed that the industry body would pull out all stops to make the family event a success by offering massive discounts and awesome bargain offers.

She urged willing participants to sign up with the SCCI at the earliest in a bid to avail the offers, as the Holy Month of Ramadan is always the best opportunity for a shopping bonanza amid an exponential uptick in shopping and retail activities.