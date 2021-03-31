Ramadan 2021
Logo
 
HOME > Ramadan 2021

Sharjah holds talks with participants ahead of upcoming Ramadan festival

Staff Report/Sharjah
Filed on March 31, 2021
Supplied photo

Event will be held between April 13 and May 15.

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Tuesday held a coordination meeting with the representatives of shopping malls and government bodies to review the promotional plan and the different activities that the industry body plans to organise during the 31st edition of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival, which will be held between April 13 and May 15.

The meeting discussed the ways of providing necessary facilities and resources to ensure the success of the festival, including aggressive marketing and promotional campaigns. It also outlined the discount rates and the recreational activities during the upcoming festival.

Jamal Bu Zinjal, General Coordinator of the festival, presided over the meeting, which was attended by Hana Al Suwaidi, Assistant General Coordinator of the festival, and also representatives from shopping malls and other government departments.

The SCCI authorities held elaborate discussions on the facilities and benefits that will be provided to participating shops in the festival. The promotional activities include aggressive marketing and social media campaigns to highlight the discounts offered by the stores. Billboards across the emirate will also showcase the offers as part of the outdoor media strategy.

Boost to retail sector

Bu Zinjal held forth on the success of the first and second editions of the “Sharjah Shopping Promotions”, which was launched by the SCCI in a bid to boost the retail sector in the emirate.

He emphasised that the success of the shopping promotions led to the relaunch of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival, which would not only stimulate economic activities but also support local retail businesses.

Perfect opportunity

Al Suwaidi stressed that the industry body would pull out all stops to make the family event a success by offering massive discounts and awesome bargain offers.

She urged willing participants to sign up with the SCCI at the earliest in a bid to avail the offers, as the Holy Month of Ramadan is always the best opportunity for a shopping bonanza amid an exponential uptick in shopping and retail activities.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Ramadan 2021
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
Prayer Timings
  • Imsak
    04:13
  • Fajr
    04:23
  • SHURUQ
    05:42
  • DHUHR
    12:19
  • ASR
    15:46
  • Maghrib
    18:51
  • Isha
    20:10

These prayer timings are for Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. For Abu Dhabi, add four minutes. Deduct four minutes for Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain, and six minutes for Fujairah.

 
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210413&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210419595&Ref=AR&profile=1427 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 