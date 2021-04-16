Ramadan UAE: Your Zakat can help cancer patients get treatment

The Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) is running a donation drive called ‘I Deserve a Life’.

This Ramadan, your Zakat can make a difference in the lives of cancer warriors, with the Friends of Cancer Patients' (FOCP) donation drive.

FOCP, a UAE-based civil society organisation, has renewed its appeal to encourage individuals and organisations to contribute to its Zakat initiative called ‘I Deserve a Life’, a campaign whose 2021 edition was launched earlier in February.

Since 2013, FOCP’s Zakat campaign has involved community members, government bodies and private organisations to collectively raise Dh8.9 million. The fund has been a big help in the cancer battle of 1,666 UAE patients, who couldn’t afford their treatments.

With the funds that will be raised this year, the FOCP shall continue its mission of giving needy patients access to chemotherapy and radiation sessions, surgeries, transplants, and medication, and also cover other expenses incurred during diagnosis and treatment.

How to donate

1. Online: Send your donations directly to FOCP’s ‘I Deserve a Life’ Zakat fund via its website https://focp.ae/donate-zakat/

2. Zakat coupons: Purchase Zakat coupons of AED 10, 50,100, 500 and 1,000 on https://focp.ae/donate-zakat/

3. Yalla Give: Help spread the word about the fundraiser via Yalla Give, a licensed online donation and crowdfunding platform in the UAE, on https://yallagive.com/en/charity/Friends-of-Cancer-Patients. Individuals can set up their own crowdfunding campaign and encourage family members and friends to donate, while companies can encourage employees to be part of the giving movement.

4. SMS Donations: Message the word ‘Zakat’ to specific Etisalat numbers: 2303 to donate Dh10; 2305 to donate Dh50, 2307 to donate AED100; or 2308 to donate Dh500.

5. Bank Transfers: Donate any amount of money by transferring funds into FOCP’s ‘Zakatkm Elajohm’ local account no: 0011-364854-002 at the Sharjah Islamic Bank (International Bank Account Number ‘IBAN’: AE440410000011364854002).

“In 2020, our Zakat drive succeeded in collecting a sum of Dh2.1 million, which supported 346 patients. Over the past nine years, our nation’s unparalleled generosity has ensured cancer treatment for 1,666 patients who wouldn’t have been able to afford it otherwise, funding 40 chemotherapies, radiotherapies, 44 medications, 10 surgeries, 20 scans, 44 medical equipment, and 1 bone marrow transplant,” said Hamid Al Hamid, programme manager for community affairs at FOCP.

“Through this year’s Zakat campaign, we aim to surpass last year’s figure. This is the reason we made our call to the community in February this year — much earlier than usual — because we need to rally stronger support for our society. No contribution is too big or small; every dirham is a ray of hope in the lives of cancer patients fighting for survival,” Al Hamid added.