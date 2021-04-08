- EVENTS
Ramadan UAE: Police teams to keep an eye out for Covid rule violators
Crackdown on violators launched at shopping centres and food estblishments.
As part of safety precautions and preparations ahead of Ramadan, the UAE’s authorities have stepped up inspections to ensure the public’s compliance with the guidelines put in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Inspectors of the Sharjah Municipality have launched a crackdown on violators at shopping centres and food estblishments.
“A circular has also been distributed to all outlets, detailing the measures that they need to observe throughout Ramadan,” said Thabit Al Turaifi, director-general of the municipality.
In Ajman, the police have formed a special task force that will be on the lookout for violators of the ban on gatherings and other guidelines. They will also be monitoring restaurants’ compliance with the rule that prohibits them from distributing Iftar meals within or outside their premises.
Police teams on Thursday started patrolling residential and industrial areas to ensure that residents are following the Covid rules.
Guidelines and reminders have also been shared on social media and through leaflets distributed at shopping centres and other public places.
Reiterating the safety measures that will be implemented nationwide, the Ajman Police urged the community to avoid crowded markets and shops during the holy month and refrain from exchanging gifts. Those who wish to donate to the needy must coordinate with registered charity organisations.
