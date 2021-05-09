Ramadan UAE: Police record dip in theft of shoes, valuables during mosque prayers

Sharjah Police's aggressive campaign prevent untoward incidents during the holy month

The intensified efforts of Sharjah Police during the Holy month of Ramadan, which started on April 13, has led to a significant dip in thefts of shoes and valuables from cars during the Tahajjud and Taraweeh prayers at mosques, as compared to previous years, officials said.

The police's efforts appear to have paid off due to a rise in the installation of closed-circuit TV (CCTV) cameras for surveillance, intensified police patrols, and deployment of undercover agents that have contributed to an appreciable dip in thefts at mosques.

Police patrols have been beefed up at crowded parts of the emirate and also a smooth flow of traffic has been ensured during rush hours. “Most of the thefts used to occur at crowded places,” an official said.

He said though Ramadan upholds the tenets of Islam such as worshipping, giving, loving, family gatherings, and spiritual activities, some anti-social elements would indulge in nefarious activities like theft of valuable belongings of the devout Muslims.

Many worshippers’ shoes would get stolen and that would leave them with no choice but to go home barefoot, he added.

Shoe thefts would occur more frequently during the Taraweeh prayer in the evening, but the trend has ebbed since last year following the police’s aggressive drive to weed out such untoward incidents.

Typically, thieves would also target the unsuspecting faithful at restaurants and eateries in the evening when they would go there to have their iftar meal.

Earlier, the public would complain of losing their valuables such as mobile phones, ladies’ handbags, wallets, jewellery items, etc; from their cars, as thieves struck with impunity at car parks of supermarkets and shopping malls.

An official from Sharjah Police’s patrol department weighed in on their success.

“We’ve intensified patrols during Taraweeh and Tahjjud prayers around mosques to prevent the theft of shoes and other valuables from cars at parking lots. We’ve also been coordinating with Sharjah City Municipality authorities to further improve the lighting of public parking areas around mosques and markets," he said.

Sharjah Police’s Public Relations and Moral Guidance Section unit has also launched an awareness campaign, urging people to ensure that they do not leave their valuables inside their vehicles while they go to mosques to offer Tahajjud and Taraweeh prayers.