Ramadan in UAE: Zakat Al Fitr amount announced

Zakat Al Fitr is a charity taken for the poor a few days before the end of Ramadan.

The value of Zakat Al Fitr in the UAE this year has been set at Dh20 per person.

Individuals can give more than Dh20. Every Muslim man and woman, who owns more than what he or she needs, is obligated to give Zakat Al Fitr as prescribed by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Heads of households have to give the amount for each of non-earning members of his/her family.

The Sharia Committee of the Zakat Fund said: “In line with precautionary measures to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, authorised institutions and charitable bodies will be tasked to distribute Zakat Al Fitr in currency or food on behalf of the benefactors.”

The committee called on UAE residents to offer their dues to the Zakat Fund that was established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Zakat Al Fitr can be given from the first day of Ramadan and until the morning of Eid Al Fitr, before the Eid prayer time.