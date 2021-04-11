- EVENTS
Ramadan in UAE: World's largest fountain to act as Iftar cannon
Stunning show daily to signal the end of fasting time
The world’s largest fountain will act as an Iftar cannon during the holy month of Ramadan. The Palm Fountain at The Pointe in Palm Jumeirah will put on a stunning show daily as it signals the end of the fasting time.
The destination will also feature “Ramadan decorations inspired by Islamic motifs”, while offering Iftar and Suhoor meals.
Spread over 14,000 sq ft of seawater, the fountain's super shooter stands tall at 105m and come alive with over 3,000 LED lights. It is the only multicoloured fountain in Dubai.
Iftar cannons have been traditionally used to signal the end of the fast during the holy month of Ramadan in the UAE. On Saturday, the Dubai Police had announced that cannons will go off at six locations this Ramadan.
