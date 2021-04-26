Ramadan in UAE: When kind words and forgiveness are better than charity

To speak a kind word and to forgive people’s faults is better than charity followed by injury.

The Islamic institution of charity in all its glory and freshness is examined here in the light of the Holy Quran, as a reminder to the faithful, especially because this is the month of charity, compassion and piety.

Those who spend their wealth in the way of Allah and do not follow up their spending by stressing their benevolence will find their reward secure with their Lord. They have no cause for fear and grief.

Do not nullify your acts of charity by stressing your benevolence to cause injury as does he who spends his wealth only to be seen by men and does not believe in Allah and the Last Day. The example of his spending is that of a rock with a thin coating of earth upon it: When a heavy rain smites it, the earth is washed away, leaving the rock bare; such people derive no gain from their acts of charity. Allah does not set the deniers of the Truth on the right way. (Holy Quran 2:262 - 264)

> The needy who do not beg: Those needy ones who are wholly wrapped up in the cause of Allah, and who are hindered from moving about the earth in search of their livelihood, especially deserve help. He who is unaware of their circumstances supposes them to be wealthy because of their dignified bearing, but you will know them by their countenance, although they do not go about begging of people with importunity. And whatever wealth you will spend on helping them, Allah will know of it. (Holy Quran 2:273)

Do not keep your hand fastened to your neck nor outspread it, for you will be left sitting rebuked, destitute. (Holy Quran 17:29) (In reference to the slaves of Allah) who, when they spend, are neither extravagant nor miserly but keep the golden mean between the two (extremes) (Holy Quran 25:67)

You shall not attain righteousness until you spend out of what you love (in the way of Allah). Allah knows whatever you spend. (Holy Quran 3:92)

Allah does not love the arrogant and the boastful, who are niggardly and bid others to be niggardly and conceal the bounty which Allah has bestowed upon them. We have kept in readiness a humiliating chastisement for such deniers (of Allah’s bounty) (Holy Quran part of 4:36 and all of 4:37)

Hakim bin Hizam narrated that the Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) said: The upper hand is better than the lower hand (i.e. he who gives in charity is better than him who takes it). One should start giving first to his dependents. And the best object of charity is that which is given by a wealthy person (from the money which is left after his expenses). And whoever abstains from asking others for some financial help, Allah will give him and save him from asking others, Allah will make him self-sufficient. (Bukhari).

(Source: From the writing of Abdul Malik Mujahid)