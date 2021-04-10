Ramadan 2021
Ramadan in UAE: Timings announced for top Dubai attractions

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on April 10, 2021 | Last updated on April 10, 2021 at 03.20 pm

Dubai Frame, Quranic Park, Children’s City and Dubai Safari Park will be open every day at altered timings.

Dubai Municipality announced the changed timings for the tourist spots during the Holy Month.

The Dubai Municipality on Saturday announced the opening hours during the month of Ramadan for four tourist spots.

Also read:

Dubai public sector timings announced

Dubai announces new rules for praying in mosques

According to a post on social media, the Dubai Frame, Quranic Park, Children’s City and Dubai Safari Park will be open every day at altered timings.

The Dubai Frame will be open from 11am to 7pm.

Quranic Park will be open from 12pm to 11pm. However, The Cave of Miracles and Glass House will only be open from 12pm to 7pm.

Children’s City will be open from 12pm to 4pm.

Dubai Safari Park will open in AM and PM shifts- from 10am to 6pm and from 6pm to 12pm.




