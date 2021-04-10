- EVENTS
Ramadan in UAE: Timings announced for top Dubai attractions
Dubai Frame, Quranic Park, Children’s City and Dubai Safari Park will be open every day at altered timings.
Dubai Municipality announced the changed timings for the tourist spots during the Holy Month.
The Dubai Municipality on Saturday announced the opening hours during the month of Ramadan for four tourist spots.
According to a post on social media, the Dubai Frame, Quranic Park, Children’s City and Dubai Safari Park will be open every day at altered timings.
#DubaiMunicipality announces the amendment of entertainment sites opening hours during the month of Ramadan. Check out the new opening times. pic.twitter.com/qM5oGWpi19— | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) April 10, 2021
The Dubai Frame will be open from 11am to 7pm.
Quranic Park will be open from 12pm to 11pm. However, The Cave of Miracles and Glass House will only be open from 12pm to 7pm.
Children’s City will be open from 12pm to 4pm.
Dubai Safari Park will open in AM and PM shifts- from 10am to 6pm and from 6pm to 12pm.
