Ramadan in UAE: Sharjah's Al Montazah Parks to be closed

It will reopen its doors on the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

Sharjah's Al Montazah Parks will be closed during the holy month of Ramadan for regular maintenance work and expansion of existing games and facilities. The destination announced that new attractions will be added during this period, and it will reopen its doors with more exciting activities after Ramadan, on the first day of Eid Al Fitr. The next season of "Ladies Day" will start from May 25 until October 12, 2021. Additional activities and events will be announced later.

The announcement comes within the framework of the destination's keenness to provide the best for its visitors and enrich their experience. With an upgrade in activities and experiences, the park aims to add more fuel to the tourism sector revival and ensure international standards. Consisting of “Island of Legends” theme park and “Pearls Kingdom” Water Park, Al Montazah Parks was recently voted as the seventh-best water park in the world on TripAdvisor.

Operated under Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Al Montazah Parks plays a vital role in enhancing the tourism landscape of the Emirate and the UAE. This landmark destination was first launched in 1979 and over the course of four decades, it has constantly transformed and upgraded its facilities and attractions to meet international safety standards while offering visitors a fantastic time.

In December 2018, Al Montazah Parks reopened its doors to the public after completing extensive renovations and adding new state-of-the-art attractions — the amusement park, ‘Island of Legends,’ and the water park, ‘Pearls Kingdom’.