Ramadan in UAE: Sharjah Ruler pardons 206 prisoners ahead of holy month

Staff Report/Sharjah
Filed on April 11, 2021 | Last updated on April 11, 2021 at 03.47 pm

The prisoners were chosen as per good conduct and behaviour records.

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has pardoned 206 inmates at the Punitive and Correctional Institutions in Sharjah.

The pardon order was issued ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

The gesture will help the pardoned prisoners start afresh and spend the rest of their lives with their families.

Earlier today, the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, had announced that 439 prisoners were pardoned ahead of the holy month.




