- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Ramadan in UAE: Sharjah Ruler pardons 206 prisoners ahead of holy month
The prisoners were chosen as per good conduct and behaviour records.
His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has pardoned 206 inmates at the Punitive and Correctional Institutions in Sharjah.
Also read:
Sheikh Khalifa pardons 439 prisoners ahead of holy month
The pardon order was issued ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.
The prisoners were chosen as per good conduct and behaviour records.
(206) https://t.co/n9cKaYyfLs— (@ShjPolice) April 11, 2021
#_ #shjpolice # #UAE # #Sharjah #_ #security_media #moiuae pic.twitter.com/vW3QiO42nw
The gesture will help the pardoned prisoners start afresh and spend the rest of their lives with their families.
Earlier today, the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, had announced that 439 prisoners were pardoned ahead of the holy month.
-
News
UAE: Don't fall for sob stories; begging is a...
Residents in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman have raised concern after... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
100 Million Meals drive passes over 57m mark in 5 ...
The tally counter on 100millionmeals.ae has been moving non-stop as... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Ramadan 2021: Most Quranic verses are based on...
According to Islam, peace is not simply an absence of war. Peace... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Asymptomatic Covid patients may fast, says UAE...
Grand Mufti at the fatwa section of IACAD adds they must self-isolate ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather videos: Heavy rains, hailstorms hit...
Police issue safety warning, ask motorists to look out for speed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10...
The men were armed with knives and wooden bats READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Duty Free raffle: 2 new millionaires...
One of them is not yet aware that he is a dollar-millionaire. READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch