Ramadan in UAE: Sharjah public sector timings announced
The Holy Month is likely to begin in the UAE on April 13, subject to the sighting of the moon.
The Sharjah Department of Human Resources has announced working hours for the holy month of Ramadan for the public sector.
All government agencies in the emirate will function from 9am until 2pm.
UAE Ramadan: What the law says about reduced work hours
Departments, agencies and institutions operating shift system are to determine the beginning and end of the official working hours according to the work system and need.
Earlier this week, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources issued a circular determining the working hours of employees in ministries and federal entities during the holy month.
The circular stated that the official working hours of ministries and federal entities during the period would be from 9am to 2pm.
On Saturday, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation had announced that private sector employees in the UAE will work shorter hours during the holy month of Ramadan. The regular working hours for private sector workers has been reduced by two hours, the ministry said on Twitter.
