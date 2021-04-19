Ramadan in UAE: Prayers are breaks from your daily chores

Desires run wild. A person begins to ‘chase his shadow’, something he can never catch. For many, money becomes the sole goal of life.

Almost every person in the modern world is involved in some basic worldly activity like earning a living, going to school, eating, sleeping, and socialising. Naturally, we forget Almighty Allah and the obligations due to Him. When we forget Almighty Allah, this life and its worries become the central occupation of the human mind.

Desires run wild. A person begins to ‘chase his shadow’, something he can never catch. For many, money becomes the sole goal of life.

The more you make, the more you spend, the more you want.

Almighty Allah has set times to take breaks from the daily chores of life for a few minutes and worship Him. First thing in the morning before we begin our day, in the middle of the day, in the late afternoon, in the evening, and at night before we go to sleep.

When done with concentration and properly, it awakens and stimulates the soul. A Muslim reminds himself that Allah is in charge of everything, he is Allah’s faithful servant, and Allah’s pleasure is His aim. For a few minutes, five times a day, a Muslim leaves this world and meets His Lord. “And establish the prayers (salah) in order to remember Me.” (Quran 20:14).

The prayers (Salah) also make a person God-conscious. When a person prays five times a day, he becomes accustomed to feeling the presence of God and develops the sense that Allah is watching him at all times. He is never hidden from Allah, even when alone. A sense of God-consciousness keeps the heart suspended between fear and hope. Fear of Allah keeps a Muslim away from the prohibited and encourages him to do the obligatory; a mix of divine love and devout reverence that keeps him religiously observant. Regular performance of the prayers increases one’s awareness of Allah.

Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) asked: “What do you think if there was a river by the door of any one of you and he bathed in it five times a day, would there be any trace of dirt left on him?” They (his companions) (may Allah be pleased with them) said, “No trace of dirt would be left on him.”

The Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) said, “This is like the five daily prayers, through which Allah erases sin.” (Saheeh Al-Bukhari, Saheeh Muslim)

By concentrating on the words of the prayer said in different postures, by raising one’s consciousness of being in front of Allah, by choosing a comfortable, clean place with no distractions, one can increase their presence of mind in the prayer. And thus, he should feel this closeness and supplicate even more. Humility in prayer requires constant work and struggle.