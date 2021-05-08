Ramadan in UAE: Obesity on rise amid pandemic, don’t overeat warn doctors

Obese patients have a higher chance to become severely affected if infected by the coronavirus.

The problem of obesity is on the rise amid the pandemic and top medical experts have warned people against overeating and weight gain following iftar parties.

“Obesity is a problem, which is still on the rise and can be the cause of further health-related problems in the long run. There is no vaccine that can help treat obesity, but there are medications that can help with weight reduction, though some of which have side effects and are only effective during the course of the medication. Once stopped, effectiveness drastically decreases, which is why a change in lifestyle, maintaining a healthy diet and daily exercise, is the recommended approach,” said Dr Guido Mannaerts, consultant, bariatric surgery at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – a joint venture between Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) and US-based Mayo Clinic.

Having unhealthy food choices, overeating, emotional eating, dining out for most days of the week, drinking sugary drinks instead of water and a lack of physical activity will cause obesity, said Dr Talat Shaban Al Shaban, consultant physician, general and bariatric surgery, SSMC.

“Having healthy food choices rich in fruits and vegetables, using healthy cooking methods with less fat, drinking plenty of water and exercising regularly for 30 minutes daily for five times a week, especially before iftar, if possible, can help avoid obesity and other health related problems,” said Dr Al Shaban.

Dr Mannaerts, who is also the Chair of Department, General Surgery Clinic at Tawam Hospital in Al Ain, added that according to research, obese patients, and especially males above 50 years, have a higher chance to become severely affected if infected by the coronavirus.

Dr Mannaerts urged everyone, especially obese persons to take the vaccination.

“The efficacy of the vaccines that are being provided in the UAE is between 79 per cent to 94 per cent. So, vaccinated people can still contract the coronavirus. However, the infection in a fully vaccinated person is less severe and will therefore lead to less hospital admissions and fatalities.”

Dr Al Shaban added that the UAE government has taken several actions over the past few years, including the launch of multiple health awareness campaigns, the establishment of physical activity venues, as well as the launch of ‘Etminan’ initiative – a periodic screening programme, in addition to the early intervention programmes for children and adults that are diagnosed with obesity.

“It is every individual’s responsibility to leverage the initiatives and platforms established by government and healthcare partners to manage their weight and prioritise their health,” Dr Al Shaban said.

ashwani@khaleejtimes.com