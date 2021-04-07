Ramadan 2021
Logo
 
HOME > Ramadan 2021

Ramadan in UAE: Now order fresh meat from abbatoirs via apps

Dhanusha Gokulan (Principal Correspondent)/Dubai
dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com Filed on April 7, 2021
Supplied photo

In addition, customers can also visit abattoirs to buy meat while maintaining physical distancing and wearing mask.

Dubai residents can now order fresh meat from abbatoirs through smart apps.

The new initiative has been launched by Dubai Municipality before Ramadan to prevent the spread of Covid-19, while bringing convenience to people’s doorsteps.

Customers can use apps such as Al Mawashi, Turki, Shabab Al Freej, Dhabayih Aldaar and Al Anoud Slaughters to order meat.

In addition, customers can also visit abattoirs to buy meat while maintaining physical distancing and wearing masks, a Municipality official said.

Working hours in all abattoirs during Ramadan will be from 8 am until 4 pm throughout the week, except for on Friday afternoon for Juma prayers. “The number of customers allowed in to the abattoir at a given time will be reduced as per the capacity inside the abattoir. This is to ensure that customers do not gather in the same place. Sanitisers have also been placed in waiting halls so customers can disinfect hands upon entry and exit,” the official added.

The work in the abattoirs are organised in such a manner that only one person is present when receiving the meat, while the rest of the customers will wait in seats to maintain safe distance.

The official said that periodic sterilisation is done during working hours at all facilities of these abattoirs. Awareness sessions and lectures are also being organised for the workers and supervisors, he added.

dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com

author

Dhanusha Gokulan

Originally from India, Dhanusha Gokulan has been working as a journalist for 10 years. She has a keen interest in writing about issues that plague the common person and will never turn down a human interest story. She completed her Bachelor in Arts in Journalism, Economics and English Literature from Mangalore University in 2008. In her spare time, she dabbles with some singing/songwriting, loves travelling and Audible is her favourite mobile application. Tweet at her @wordjunkie88



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Ramadan 2021
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
Prayer Timings
  • Imsak
    04:13
  • Fajr
    04:23
  • SHURUQ
    05:42
  • DHUHR
    12:19
  • ASR
    15:46
  • Maghrib
    18:51
  • Isha
    20:10

These prayer timings are for Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. For Abu Dhabi, add four minutes. Deduct four minutes for Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain, and six minutes for Fujairah.

 
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210403&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210409786&Ref=AR&profile=1427 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 