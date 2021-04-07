- EVENTS
Ramadan in UAE: Now order fresh meat from abbatoirs via apps
In addition, customers can also visit abattoirs to buy meat while maintaining physical distancing and wearing mask.
Dubai residents can now order fresh meat from abbatoirs through smart apps.
The new initiative has been launched by Dubai Municipality before Ramadan to prevent the spread of Covid-19, while bringing convenience to people’s doorsteps.
Customers can use apps such as Al Mawashi, Turki, Shabab Al Freej, Dhabayih Aldaar and Al Anoud Slaughters to order meat.
In addition, customers can also visit abattoirs to buy meat while maintaining physical distancing and wearing masks, a Municipality official said.
Working hours in all abattoirs during Ramadan will be from 8 am until 4 pm throughout the week, except for on Friday afternoon for Juma prayers. “The number of customers allowed in to the abattoir at a given time will be reduced as per the capacity inside the abattoir. This is to ensure that customers do not gather in the same place. Sanitisers have also been placed in waiting halls so customers can disinfect hands upon entry and exit,” the official added.
The work in the abattoirs are organised in such a manner that only one person is present when receiving the meat, while the rest of the customers will wait in seats to maintain safe distance.
The official said that periodic sterilisation is done during working hours at all facilities of these abattoirs. Awareness sessions and lectures are also being organised for the workers and supervisors, he added.
