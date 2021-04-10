Ramadan 2021
Ramadan in UAE: Dubai public sector timings announced

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on April 10, 2021

Earlier, federal authorities announced working hours for the public and private sectors.

The Dubai government's human resources department on Saturday announced working hours for the holy month of Ramadan for the public sector.

All government agencies in the emirate will function from 9am until 2pm, the department said, unless the nature of work requires otherwise.

What the law says about reduced work hours

Earlier this week, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources issued a circular determining the working hours of employees in ministries and federal entities during the holy month.

The circular stated that the official working hours of ministries and federal entities during the period would be from 9am to 2pm.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that private sector employees in the UAE will work shorter hours during the holy month of Ramadan. The regular working hours for private sector workers has been reduced by two hours, the ministry said on Twitter.




Prayer Timings
  • Imsak
    04:12
  • Fajr
    04:22
  • SHURUQ
    05:41
  • DHUHR
    12:19
  • ASR
    15:46
  • Maghrib
    18:52
  • Isha
    20:11

These prayer timings are for Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. For Abu Dhabi, add four minutes. Deduct four minutes for Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain, and six minutes for Fujairah.

 
