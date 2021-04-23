Ramadan 2021
Ramadan in UAE: Dubai Police arrest 104 beggars, street vendors

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on April 23, 2021
Photo for illustrative purposes only

The police urged all citizens and residents not to be sympathetic with beggars and instead donate to official charities.

More than a hundred beggars and street vendors had been arrested in Dubai since the beginning of Ramadan, the police said on Friday.

A total of 55 beggars and 49 street vendors were nabbed as the Dubai Police step up its anti-begging campaign.

Brig Tarik Tahlak, director of the Naif Police Station, said an integrated security plan is in place and patrols are closely monitoring places expected to be frequented by beggars.

Video: Beggars in UAE to face tougher penalties if they fake injuries

“During Ramadan, beggars ask for things like financial aid or Iftar meals so people would feel for them or show compassion. Members of the public should not fall for such scams, and should know that local authorities and charities help the truly needy and provide them with social support or train them for work,” Brig Tahlak said.

UAE: Up to Dh100k fine, 5-year jail term for begging

The Dubai Police urged all citizens and residents not to be sympathetic with beggars and instead donate to official charities. They also asked the public to report beggars to the toll-free number 901 or through the Police Eye service via Dubai Police App. Cyber-beggars and online suspicious activities can be reported on www.ecrime.ae




