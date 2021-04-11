Filed on April 11, 2021 | Last updated on April 12, 2021 at 06.22 am

Ramadan in UAE: Dos and don'ts to follow during the holy month

Certain restrictions imposed in the UAE for people who’re not observing the fast

With the advent of the Holy month of Ramadan, UAE residents and visitors are advised to follow certain etiquettes and rules in line with the guidelines issued by the authorities in the country.

UAE Ramadan: What are the working hours for private sector staff?

Ramadan is likely to start from Tuesday (April 13), in the UAE, and Muslims fast during this month from dawn till dusk for 29-30 days. During the 14-hour fasting period, there are certain restrictions imposed in the UAE for people who’re not observing the fast.

Below is the list of common etiquettes and rules that people should observe in the UAE:

>> Don’t eat in public: People are advised not to eat in public places because of the sanctity of the Holy month. Restaurants have also been asked to use curtains while serving food to the people who are not fasting during the day.

Ramadan 2021: UAE issues Covid-19 safety rules

>> Avoid mass Iftars: Authorities in the UAE have strictly advised people to avoid mass Iftars for the safety of their own and others. Heavy penalties will be imposed on violators.

>> Mosque etiquettes/rules: With visitor turnout expected to go up substantially during Ramadan, people must wear masks, maintain social distance and avoid shaking hands during regular and Friday prayers.

Ramadan UAE: Prepare your mind, body, soul for the holy month

>> Don’t eat in front of fasting colleagues: In Islam, the practice of drinking water or having food in front of people who are fasting is considered inappropriate. It’s is advised not to eat or drink in the presence of colleagues who are fasting.

>> Remember the rules about gatherings: Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, gatherings are strictly prohibited in the UAE to contain the spread of the contagion. Only a limited number of people are allowed to gather and that too under strict safety and precautionary measures like wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

Ramadan in UAE: Timings announced for top Dubai attractions

>> Don’t eat during meetings: It is also advisable not to eat or drink during office meetings, or even during video meetings.

>> Be considerate to your fasting colleagues: Colleagues who are not fasting should be considerate to their colleagues who are observing Ramadan and assist them in whatever way they can.

>> Avoid arguments: This is advisable for both the people who are observing fast and those who are not to avoid engaging in debates or arguments. People who are observing Ramadan are advised to avoid unnecessary arguments during this month.

UAE Ramadan 2021: Abu Dhabi issues new safety measures

>> Supporting Muslim colleagues: Ramadan is a month of worship, so it is advisable to give your colleagues space and time for it. It is advisable to switch meeting timings that they don’t clash with the Iftar and prayer timings.

>> Distribute workloads: If you believe in sharing is caring, then this is the best time to support your colleagues and share the burden of those who are observing Ramadan.

>> Avoid loud music: People should also avoid loud music in their cars or at homes as people might be busy offering prayers or reciting Quran.

>> Iftar invitation: It is recommended to accept Iftar invitations of Muslim friends and colleagues. A refusal to accept the Iftar invitation is considered a bad practice.

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com