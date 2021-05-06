Ramadan in UAE: Delivery riders, homemaker ensure meals for 10 hard-up men

A celebration of art of giving in the holy month of Ramadan

During the holy month of Ramadan, two food delivery men in the UAE became the messengers of hope for 10 impoverished men, as they did not have enough stock of food to prepare for their Suhoor and Iftar meals.

Umer and Umair, who work for Talabat, received help from a homemaker in their mission to help the men.

“I live in a huge compound that has many rooms with people who work on daily wages. While we at Talabat get paid on time and there has been no dearth of work, there are several others who don’t have much work or source of extra income. So, I reached out to Vasandani to see if she could help them,” said Umer, mentioning Saachii Vasandani, a Dubai resident for over 15 years.

He didn’t know her personally, but Umer remembered that she had given him a goodie bag with foodstuff, toiletries and a T-shirt when he was relaxing in a community park.

“I had her mobile number, so I called, and she promptly sent food supplies for all the 10 men. It’s enough for all of them for a few days. They don’t have to worry about their Iftar and Suhoor,” added Umer, who has shared Iftar meals with these men twice during Ramadan.

During the early days of Ramadan, these men usually prepared salan (curry) for their evening meal. Fast was ended with a sip of water and dates were a luxury. But things are better now. “The first time I sat with them to share an Iftar meal, they served salan with roti. It was so watery, and barely had vegetables or meat in it. It was more like dipping rotis in spiced water and having them. But now they are having a much better meal. Last Tuesday, we had a good salan with roti and a dish made of potatoes. They even had Roohafza, something I had never seen them having before,” said Umer.

Vasandani has been reaching out to people in need for the past two years. “It can get difficult in a foreign land where you don’t have your usual support network of friends and relatives. Two years ago, I started preparing goodie bags and giving them to people on the streets who seem to value them. That’s how I met the two Talabat boys who called me during Ramadan to ask for help for their mates,” said Vasandani, who runs a page on Facebook called “In pursuit of Happiness” and is always eager to help fellow residents.

“I’m fortunate enough to be able to help, so I do it. Extending food supplies, especially during the holy month made this charity all the more special for me.”

Vasandani is a registered organ donor in the UAE and India, her home country, and is always encouraging her peers, family, and people to be more charitable. The wise and visionary leadership in Dubai has shown us the way, she said.

“In giving, we receive,” she added.

A noble thought in a holy month.

suneeti@khaleejtimes.com