Ramadan in UAE: Avoid soft drinks during holy month as they dehydrate body

Ramadan is all about heightening one’s spiritual credence and detoxifying the body by fasting from dawn to dusk. However, fasting can take a toll on one’s body.

With all the changes to eating and sleeping habits, combined with the sweltering outdoor heat, staying fit during the Holy month of Ramadan in summer can prove to be quite a task.

Water and fluids have a very important role to play in maintaining body temperature and a multitude of functions in the body. So it is very essential to stay well-hydrated during the fasting month. Lack of fluids or dehydration can lead to various issues such as headache, dizziness, fatigue, lack of concentration etc. To consume the daily recommended amount of water and fluids during the fasting month is difficult as the time period to do it is short. One simple suggested way to achieve this is by drinking 1-2 glasses of water or fluid every hour between iftar and suhoor.

This along with fluid-rich foods should solve the issue.

One should avoid aerated drinks or soft drinks completely during the fasting month, as they tend to dehydrate the body due to their high sugar/calorie content. Opt for freshly squeezed juices with their pulp and water rich fruits such as watermelon, oranges etc. Restrict intake of caffienated drinks such as tea, coffee etc. due to their diuretic effect. Avoid salty foods, canned foods and foods high in sugar as they too dehydrate the body.

Dates are given priority during Ramadan and it has been a tradition to include them in the meals as Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) did so. Scientifically, dates are considered important when fasting as they are rich in copper, selenium, magnesium and Vitamin K. They are a natural source of glucose and help the body to store fluids. Apples and bananas are also recommended as they are high in fibre, Vitamin C and various antioxidants that keep you from feeling drained.

Having plenty of fruits and vegetables at suhoor is a good way to stay well-hydrated during the fasting period.

Yoghurt is another essential part of the diet during the fasting month. Adding a small amount of of chia seeds (half teaspoon) to one’s drinks like laban, lemon juice etc. also helps in retaining fluid levels in the body.

Lastly, one should avoid chugging drinks in one go. It’s best to “sip” water throughout the non-fasting hours of the day. Exposure to outdoor heat should be kept to a minimum so as to reduce fluid loss due to sweating.

(Dr George Cherian, Specialist Physician, Aster Clinic, Al Ghusais tells us how to stay well hydrated during holy month)

