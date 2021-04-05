- EVENTS
Ramadan in UAE: Abu Dhabi municipality suspends tent permits
The move comes in line with the Covid-19 safety measures rolled out during the holy month.
The Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi has announced the suspension of the Ramadan tent permits service for 2021.
According to a tweet on Sunday evening, no Ramadan tents will be authorised during the Holy Month this year.
The move comes in line with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority's Covid-19 safety protocols put in place to protect public health during Ramadan.
The Department of Municipalities and Transport in # AbuDhabi announces the suspension of Ramadan tent permits service 2021, in line with the procedures issued by the NCEMA Authority, to activate preventive measures against Covid-19.#YourSafetyFirst— Abu Dhabi DMT (@AbuDhabiDMT) April 4, 2021
