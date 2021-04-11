Ramadan in UAE: Abu Dhabi announces ban on movement of trucks during peak hours

Trucks will be banned from 8am to 10am, and 2pm to 4pm, while buses carrying more than 50 passengers will be banned from 8am to 10am.

The movement of heavy vehicles, trucks and workers' buses transporting more than 50 passengers will be banned in Abu Dhabi during peak hours for the month of Ramadan, the police announced on Sunday.

Trucks will be banned from 8am to 10am, and 2pm to 4pm, while buses carrying more than 50 passengers will be banned from 8am to 10am.

The authorities have called on motorists to strictly follow traffic rules during the holy month, such as using the seat belts, not using the phone while driving, not tailgating, etc.