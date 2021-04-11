Ramadan 2021
Logo
 
HOME > Ramadan 2021

Ramadan in UAE: Abu Dhabi announces ban on movement of trucks during peak hours

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on April 11, 2021

Trucks will be banned from 8am to 10am, and 2pm to 4pm, while buses carrying more than 50 passengers will be banned from 8am to 10am.

The movement of heavy vehicles, trucks and workers' buses transporting more than 50 passengers will be banned in Abu Dhabi during peak hours for the month of Ramadan, the police announced on Sunday.

Trucks will be banned from 8am to 10am, and 2pm to 4pm, while buses carrying more than 50 passengers will be banned from 8am to 10am.

The authorities have called on motorists to strictly follow traffic rules during the holy month, such as using the seat belts, not using the phone while driving, not tailgating, etc.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Ramadan 2021
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
Prayer Timings
  • Imsak
    04:12
  • Fajr
    04:22
  • SHURUQ
    05:41
  • DHUHR
    12:19
  • ASR
    15:46
  • Maghrib
    18:52
  • Isha
    20:11

These prayer timings are for Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. For Abu Dhabi, add four minutes. Deduct four minutes for Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain, and six minutes for Fujairah.

 
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210428&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210429005&Ref=AR&profile=1427 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 