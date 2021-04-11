- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Ramadan in UAE: Abu Dhabi announces ban on movement of trucks during peak hours
Trucks will be banned from 8am to 10am, and 2pm to 4pm, while buses carrying more than 50 passengers will be banned from 8am to 10am.
The movement of heavy vehicles, trucks and workers' buses transporting more than 50 passengers will be banned in Abu Dhabi during peak hours for the month of Ramadan, the police announced on Sunday.
Trucks will be banned from 8am to 10am, and 2pm to 4pm, while buses carrying more than 50 passengers will be banned from 8am to 10am.
The authorities have called on motorists to strictly follow traffic rules during the holy month, such as using the seat belts, not using the phone while driving, not tailgating, etc.
-
News
UAE: Don't fall for sob stories; begging is a...
Residents in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman have raised concern after... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
100 Million Meals drive passes over 57m mark in 5 ...
The tally counter on 100millionmeals.ae has been moving non-stop as... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Ramadan 2021: Most Quranic verses are based on...
According to Islam, peace is not simply an absence of war. Peace... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Asymptomatic Covid patients may fast, says UAE...
Grand Mufti at the fatwa section of IACAD adds they must self-isolate ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli