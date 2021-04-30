Ramadan in UAE: 7-year-old YouTuber inspires kids to learn Islam

With over 200 subscribers, she regularly posts videos where she is seen reciting the Holy Quran.

Second-grader Rania binte Abdul Moiz calls herself an Islamic YouTuber. And her mission? To inspire children to learn more about Islam. With over 200 subscribers, she regularly posts videos where she is seen reciting the Holy Quran, talking about importance of salah, Ramadan, charity, and the stories of the prophets of Islam, among others.

This Ramadan, one of her dreams came true: She was allowed to fast.

Recalling the first day of her fast, Rania, who loves to wear a hijab, said: “It was the best day of my life. I have been wanting to fast since last year but my parents did not allow as they said I was too young. But I am glad they allowed me this year as I have learnt so much about this blessed month and the benefits of fasting, one of which is that Allah is very pleased with those who fast.”

Everything went smoothly, way better than what her parents had expected.

Rania, who completed the recitation of the full Holy Quran when she was just six, spent her first fast offering her prayers on time, her mother Nasira Khalid told Khaleej Times. “I was worried that she may get cranky or hungry, but she was so patient and instead devoted more time in reciting the Holy Quran and also prayed extra rounds of prayers very early in the morning. Both my husband and I were so impressed with her code of conduct and the level of patience she displayed while fasting.”

Her father Abdul Moiz said Rania aspired to be an Islamic speaker. “Rania has grown up hearing the stories of our dear Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). She loves to narrate the stories of the Prophets, which she does on her You Tube channel.”

Her latest video, which she posted just ahead of the holy month, was titiled ‘Ramadan preparations’. In the clip, she showed how to turn scraps into Islamic craft, such as folders to keep Quran, prayer mats and decoration pieces.

“She is now also learning the Arabic language so she can understand the Holy Quran well. I would give credit to her mother for instilling this passion to learn about Islam. Also she is encouraged by her teachers at New Indian Model School to learn more and spread the knowledge,” Abdul Moiz said.

