Ramadan in Dubai: Stunning 3D decorations, lights, special shows

Art exhibition to showcase work based on the 99 names of Allah

The streets of Dubai will come alive during the holy month of Ramadan with stunning lightings and 3D decorations.

Over 150 palm trees sparkle with ambient lights and 20 3D structures are installed across 12 key locations, including Deira Clock Tower, City Walk, World Trade Centre Roundabout and The Beach opposite JBR.

About 370 flags on Al Maktoum, Al Garhoud and Business Bay bridges “will spread the message of Ramadan in Dubai”, the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) said.

At the Dubai Festival City Mall, the IMAGINE show will featuring traditional Ramadan greetings.

An art exhibition will showcase work from the Noor Art Collection based on the 99 names of Allah.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of the DFRE, said: “Dubai’s well-earned reputation as a global destination will truly come into its own during Ramadan, when the city enjoys a spirit of togetherness and community that is shared by the more than 200 nationalities and cultures who call Dubai home.

“The calendar of events will provide residents and visitors with an insight into the true meaning of the Holy Month, with traditional and rewarding experiences that encompass the city’s unrivalled retail, F&B and entertainment sectors.”