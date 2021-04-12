Ramadan 2021
Logo
 
HOME > Ramadan 2021

Ramadan in Dubai: Stunning 3D decorations, lights, special shows

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on April 12, 2021
Supplied photo

Art exhibition to showcase work based on the 99 names of Allah

The streets of Dubai will come alive during the holy month of Ramadan with stunning lightings and 3D decorations.

Over 150 palm trees sparkle with ambient lights and 20 3D structures are installed across 12 key locations, including Deira Clock Tower, City Walk, World Trade Centre Roundabout and The Beach opposite JBR.

Ramadan time table: Iftar, Imsak timings

About 370 flags on Al Maktoum, Al Garhoud and Business Bay bridges “will spread the message of Ramadan in Dubai”, the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) said.

At the Dubai Festival City Mall, the IMAGINE show will featuring traditional Ramadan greetings.

An art exhibition will showcase work from the Noor Art Collection based on the 99 names of Allah.

UAE: How Ramadan 2021 is different from Ramadan 2020

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of the DFRE, said: “Dubai’s well-earned reputation as a global destination will truly come into its own during Ramadan, when the city enjoys a spirit of togetherness and community that is shared by the more than 200 nationalities and cultures who call Dubai home.

UAE Ramadan 2021: Strict Covid safety at mosques

“The calendar of events will provide residents and visitors with an insight into the true meaning of the Holy Month, with traditional and rewarding experiences that encompass the city’s unrivalled retail, F&B and entertainment sectors.”




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Ramadan 2021
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
Prayer Timings
  • Imsak
    04:12
  • Fajr
    04:22
  • SHURUQ
    05:41
  • DHUHR
    12:19
  • ASR
    15:46
  • Maghrib
    18:52
  • Isha
    20:11

These prayer timings are for Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. For Abu Dhabi, add four minutes. Deduct four minutes for Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain, and six minutes for Fujairah.

 
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210408&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210409207&Ref=AR&profile=1427 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 