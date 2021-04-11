- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Ramadan in Dubai: Metro, tram, bus and car testing centres timings
The Green Line will operate from 5.30am to 12 midnight, Saturday to Wednesday.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the Dubai Metro and other public transport service timings during the holy month of Ramadan.
Also read: Free parking in Dubai during Iftar time
From Saturdays to Wednesdays, the Red Line will operate from 5am to 12 midnight. On Thursdays, the line runs from 5am to 1am. On Fridays, it will start at 10am and end at 1am.
The Green Line will operate from 5.30am to 12 midnight, Saturday to Wednesday. On Thursdays, it will run till 1am, while on Fridays, it will start at 10am and be on till 1am.
>> Dubai Tram
From Saturday to Thursday, the tram will run from 6am to 1am; and on Friday from 9am to 1am.
>> Buses
The Public Buses (Dubai Bus) will operate during Ramadan as follows:
- Main stations (including Gold Souq Station) will operate from 4.29am to 12.29am.
- Al Ghubaiba station from 4.16am to 1am (of the following day).
- Sub-stations (including Satwa Station) will start from 4.45am to 11pm, except for Route C01 which will be operating around the clock.
- Al-Qusais Bus Station from 4.31am to 12.04am.
- Al Quoz Industrial Station from 5.05am to 11.35pm
- Jebel Ali Station from 4.58am to 12.15am.
>> Vehicle testing centres
- Tasjeel (Al-Awir, Al-Twar and Warsan): 9am to 3pm and from 8pm to 12 midnight
- Hatta Centre: 9am to 2pm
- Jebel Ali Discovery Garden and City of Arabia Centres: 8am to 5pm
- Al Qusais, Al Barsha and Motor City: 8am to 12 midnight
- AutoPro Centre (Satwa and Mankhool): 8am to 10pm
- Al Mutakamela Centre at Al Awir: 9am to 2pm and 8pm to 1am
- Al Mutakamela Centre at Al Quoz: 8am to 1am
- Emarat Centre (Al Adid, Nad Al Hamar and Al Qusais): 9am to 3pm and 9pm to 12 midnight.
- Wasil Centre (Al Jadaf, Al Arabi and Nad Al Hamar): 9am to 3pm and 9pm to 1am.
- Al Mumayaz Centre (Al-Mizhar and Al Barsha Mall): 9am to 3pm and 9pm to 1am.
>> Customer service centres: 9am to 5pm
sahim@khaleejtimes.com
-
News
UAE: Don't fall for sob stories; begging is a...
Residents in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman have raised concern after... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
100 Million Meals drive passes over 57m mark in 5 ...
The tally counter on 100millionmeals.ae has been moving non-stop as... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Ramadan 2021: Most Quranic verses are based on...
According to Islam, peace is not simply an absence of war. Peace... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Asymptomatic Covid patients may fast, says UAE...
Grand Mufti at the fatwa section of IACAD adds they must self-isolate ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan PM Imran Khan hails Saudi peace...
In a televised interview late on Tuesday, Prince Mohammed struck a... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
28 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
10 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli