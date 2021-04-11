Ramadan in Dubai: Metro, tram, bus and car testing centres timings

reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on April 11, 2021 | Last updated on April 13, 2021 at 07.13 am

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the Dubai Metro and other public transport service timings during the holy month of Ramadan.

From Saturdays to Wednesdays, the Red Line will operate from 5am to 12 midnight. On Thursdays, the line runs from 5am to 1am. On Fridays, it will start at 10am and end at 1am.

The Green Line will operate from 5.30am to 12 midnight, Saturday to Wednesday. On Thursdays, it will run till 1am, while on Fridays, it will start at 10am and be on till 1am.

>> Dubai Tram

From Saturday to Thursday, the tram will run from 6am to 1am; and on Friday from 9am to 1am.

>> Buses

The Public Buses (Dubai Bus) will operate during Ramadan as follows:

- Main stations (including Gold Souq Station) will operate from 4.29am to 12.29am.

- Al Ghubaiba station from 4.16am to 1am (of the following day).

- Sub-stations (including Satwa Station) will start from 4.45am to 11pm, except for Route C01 which will be operating around the clock.

- Al-Qusais Bus Station from 4.31am to 12.04am.

- Al Quoz Industrial Station from 5.05am to 11.35pm

- Jebel Ali Station from 4.58am to 12.15am.

>> Vehicle testing centres

- Tasjeel (Al-Awir, Al-Twar and Warsan): 9am to 3pm and from 8pm to 12 midnight

- Hatta Centre: 9am to 2pm

- Jebel Ali Discovery Garden and City of Arabia Centres: 8am to 5pm

- Al Qusais, Al Barsha and Motor City: 8am to 12 midnight

- AutoPro Centre (Satwa and Mankhool): 8am to 10pm

- Al Mutakamela Centre at Al Awir: 9am to 2pm and 8pm to 1am

- Al Mutakamela Centre at Al Quoz: 8am to 1am

- Emarat Centre (Al Adid, Nad Al Hamar and Al Qusais): 9am to 3pm and 9pm to 12 midnight.

- Wasil Centre (Al Jadaf, Al Arabi and Nad Al Hamar): 9am to 3pm and 9pm to 1am.

- Al Mumayaz Centre (Al-Mizhar and Al Barsha Mall): 9am to 3pm and 9pm to 1am.

>> Customer service centres: 9am to 5pm

