- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Ramadan 2021: Women security guards on duty at Prophet's Mosque
They are Saudi Arabia’s first ever batch of women from the Special Security Force deployed for the task.
Saudi Arabia has deployed its first batch of women personnel of the Special Security Force at the Prophet’s Mosque to serve female worshippers during the month of Ramadan.
According to the Saudi Gazette, Major-General Abdul Rahman Al Mashhan, director of the Madinah police, said that the first batch comprises a total of 99 women personnel, who have been on duty since October 2020.
Look: Women security guards on duty at Saudi Arabia's Grand Mosque
“The presence of women security forces has been instrumental in organising the visit of women to the Rawdah Sharif in an orderly and effective manner,” he said.
“These women personnel are also doing great work in enforcing the coronavirus precautionary measures and preventive protocols in the best possible manner in the prayer areas for women at the holy mosque.”
According to Al Mashhan, the women have undergone special training in security, fieldwork and administration to prepare them to perform their special duties during the Holy Month.
Madinah Emir Prince Faisal Bin Salman was briefed on the women’s efforts in both the prayer areas and the Rawdah Sharif.
-
Ramadan 2021
Ramadan 2021: Women security guards on duty at...
They are Saudi Arabia’s first ever batch of women from the... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
100 Million Meals: Every Dh1 can make a difference
How your donations to the 100 Million Meals campaign are changing... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Ramadan in UAE: Non-Muslim expat skips meals,...
Skipping meals is a challenge for the Filipina, especially as she... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Ramadan UAE: Dubai Police arrest 104 beggars,...
The police urged all citizens and residents not to be sympathetic... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli