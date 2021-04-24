Ramadan 2021: Women security guards on duty at Prophet's Mosque

They are Saudi Arabia’s first ever batch of women from the Special Security Force deployed for the task.

Saudi Arabia has deployed its first batch of women personnel of the Special Security Force at the Prophet’s Mosque to serve female worshippers during the month of Ramadan.

According to the Saudi Gazette, Major-General Abdul Rahman Al Mashhan, director of the Madinah police, said that the first batch comprises a total of 99 women personnel, who have been on duty since October 2020.

Look: Women security guards on duty at Saudi Arabia's Grand Mosque

“The presence of women security forces has been instrumental in organising the visit of women to the Rawdah Sharif in an orderly and effective manner,” he said.

“These women personnel are also doing great work in enforcing the coronavirus precautionary measures and preventive protocols in the best possible manner in the prayer areas for women at the holy mosque.”

According to Al Mashhan, the women have undergone special training in security, fieldwork and administration to prepare them to perform their special duties during the Holy Month.

Madinah Emir Prince Faisal Bin Salman was briefed on the women’s efforts in both the prayer areas and the Rawdah Sharif.