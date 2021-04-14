Ramadan 2021
Logo
 
HOME > Ramadan 2021

Ramadan 2021: When people must break fast, even 1 minute before Iftar

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on April 14, 2021
Alamy photo

Doctors advise diabetics to break fast when blood sugar level crosses certain levels.

With the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, UAE residents suffering from diabetes begin to think and plan their diets to maintain a stable blood sugar level.

Listen to this story and more on 8@8 with David Light

Doctors advise the diabetics to have healthy meals, eat high-fiber foods, consume more fruits, vegetables and salads and reduce intake of sweetened drinks and sugary sweets.

The patients are also encouraged to take plenty of fluids, especially water.

Importantly, doctors strongly advise that when blood sugar level crosses certain levels, people must break their fast, even if it is one minute left to break the fast.

“If the blood sugar level is lower than 70 mg/dL or higher than 300 mg/dL, break the fasting even if it is 1 minute before the sunset call to prayer (Aza),” says Dr. Magdy Allam, specialist endocrinology at Zulekha Hospital, Dubai.

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Ramadan 2021
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
Prayer Timings
  • Imsak
    04:12
  • Fajr
    04:22
  • SHURUQ
    05:41
  • DHUHR
    12:19
  • ASR
    15:46
  • Maghrib
    18:52
  • Isha
    20:11

These prayer timings are for Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. For Abu Dhabi, add four minutes. Deduct four minutes for Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain, and six minutes for Fujairah.

 
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210427&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210429150&Ref=AR&profile=1427 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 