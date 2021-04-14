Ramadan 2021: When people must break fast, even 1 minute before Iftar

Doctors advise diabetics to break fast when blood sugar level crosses certain levels.

With the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, UAE residents suffering from diabetes begin to think and plan their diets to maintain a stable blood sugar level.

Doctors advise the diabetics to have healthy meals, eat high-fiber foods, consume more fruits, vegetables and salads and reduce intake of sweetened drinks and sugary sweets.

The patients are also encouraged to take plenty of fluids, especially water.

Importantly, doctors strongly advise that when blood sugar level crosses certain levels, people must break their fast, even if it is one minute left to break the fast.

“If the blood sugar level is lower than 70 mg/dL or higher than 300 mg/dL, break the fasting even if it is 1 minute before the sunset call to prayer (Aza),” says Dr. Magdy Allam, specialist endocrinology at Zulekha Hospital, Dubai.

