Ramadan 2021
Ramadan 2021: Umm Al Quwain Ruler pardons prisoners ahead of Ramadan

Wam/Umm Al Quwain
Filed on April 12, 2021
Photo: Wam

It aims to give the inmates a chance to change for the better and start life afresh.

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, has ordered the release of a number of prisoners, who showed good conduct, from punitive and corrective institutions in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, on the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Sharjah Ruler pardons 206 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

Sheikh Khalifa pardons 439 prisoners ahead of holy month

Sheikh Saud expressed his sincere wishes to see the released prisoners take the opportunity to start a new life and become productive members of society.




These prayer timings are for Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. For Abu Dhabi, add four minutes. Deduct four minutes for Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain, and six minutes for Fujairah.

 
