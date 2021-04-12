Ramadan 2021: Umm Al Quwain Ruler pardons prisoners ahead of Ramadan

It aims to give the inmates a chance to change for the better and start life afresh.

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, has ordered the release of a number of prisoners, who showed good conduct, from punitive and corrective institutions in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, on the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Sharjah Ruler pardons 206 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

Sheikh Khalifa pardons 439 prisoners ahead of holy month

Sheikh Saud expressed his sincere wishes to see the released prisoners take the opportunity to start a new life and become productive members of society.