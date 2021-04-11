Ramadan 2021: UAE moon-sighting committee to meet today

Filed on April 11, 2021 | Last updated on April 11, 2021 at 11.47 pm

The UAE moon-sighting committee will meet virtually on Monday, April 12, after the Maghrib prayer.

The committee will convene under the chairmanship of Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice to indicate the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Shariah courts nationwide will follow up and inform the committee of any sightings, while the Lunar Calendar Committee at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department will continue collecting evidence and informing the Moon-Sighting Committee with the findings.