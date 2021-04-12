- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Ramadan 2021: UAE Iftar tents banned, here's how to distribute meals among needy
Authorities have listed a number of official channels for donations, Iftar meal distributions.
With Iftar restricted to family members who live in the same house, meal distributions are not allowed from homes, at mosques or restaurants. However, the spirit of giving will continue to prevail as the authorities have created several ways through which people can help others.
Under the updated Ramadan guidelines issued in Dubai, the emirate’s authorities have listed a number of official channels for donations and Iftar meal distributions.
>> 100 Million Meals campaign
- Visit the website www.100millionmeals.ae
- Call: 8004999
- Make a transfer to the designated bank account through Dubai Islamic Bank (AE080240001520977815201)
- SMS “meal” in English on specified UAE numbers for the Du or Etisalat networks listed on the website
>> Tarahum Charity Foundation
- Call: 0504528522
- Direct donation link https://tarahum.ae/pages/Donations/SMS_Donations.aspx?id=14
>> Beit Al Khair Society
- Call: 80022554
- Visit their website (www.beitalkhair.org) or app to donate to various projects
>> Dubai Charity Association
- Call: 0553434342 (Contact Abdulrahman Ali Al Ataweel)
- Link for donations for Iftar meal (www.dubaicharity.ae/dca-donate/)
>> Dar El Ber Society
- Call: 0526155550
- Log into its app or its website for donations (https://daralber.ae/iftar-meal/index.html)
-
News
UAE: Don't fall for sob stories; begging is a...
Residents in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman have raised concern after... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
100 Million Meals drive passes over 57m mark in 5 ...
The tally counter on 100millionmeals.ae has been moving non-stop as... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Ramadan 2021: Most Quranic verses are based on...
According to Islam, peace is not simply an absence of war. Peace... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Asymptomatic Covid patients may fast, says UAE...
Grand Mufti at the fatwa section of IACAD adds they must self-isolate ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan PM Imran Khan hails Saudi peace...
In a televised interview late on Tuesday, Prince Mohammed struck a... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
10 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli