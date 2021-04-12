Ramadan 2021
Ramadan 2021: UAE Iftar tents banned, here's how to distribute meals among needy

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on April 12, 2021
Meals being prepared for distribution. Alamy photo

Authorities have listed a number of official channels for donations, Iftar meal distributions.

With Iftar restricted to family members who live in the same house, meal distributions are not allowed from homes, at mosques or restaurants. However, the spirit of giving will continue to prevail as the authorities have created several ways through which people can help others.

Under the updated Ramadan guidelines issued in Dubai, the emirate’s authorities have listed a number of official channels for donations and Iftar meal distributions.

>> 100 Million Meals campaign

- Visit the website www.100millionmeals.ae

- Call: 8004999

- Make a transfer to the designated bank account through Dubai Islamic Bank (AE080240001520977815201)

- SMS “meal” in English on specified UAE numbers for the Du or Etisalat networks listed on the website

>> Tarahum Charity Foundation

- Call: 0504528522

- Direct donation link https://tarahum.ae/pages/Donations/SMS_Donations.aspx?id=14

>> Beit Al Khair Society

- Call: 80022554

- Visit their website (www.beitalkhair.org) or app to donate to various projects

>> Dubai Charity Association

- Call: 0553434342 (Contact Abdulrahman Ali Al Ataweel)

- Link for donations for Iftar meal (www.dubaicharity.ae/dca-donate/)

>> Dar El Ber Society

- Call: 0526155550

- Log into its app or its website for donations (https://daralber.ae/iftar-meal/index.html)




