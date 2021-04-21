Ramadan 2021: This UAE policeman is on duty during Iftar

Work is worship, says Hamad Ali Abdul Al Salam Al Muaini, a model officer.

Sharjah Police patrol officials have been on the job 24x7 during the Holy month of Ramadan, which started on April 13.

They have been keeping a constant vigil to prevent any untoward incident and keep the residents safe and secure, as the force is pulling out all stops to win over the raging Covid-19 challenge.

They seldom take a break even during iftar. A few pieces of date or a sip of water is what they may take, as they drive around the emirate’s residential and commercial areas and are on the go for any emergency.

Khaleej Times accompanied Hamad Ali Abdul Al Salam Al Muaini, 32, who works with Sharah Police’s patrol unit on his beat at the Al Soor neighbourhood on Wednesday to get a sense of his call of duty, up, close, and personal.

He is only a call away during his work hours for any emergency that may occur in the emirate. Iftar can wait, but not call of duty for Al Muaini. “I drive around the emirate to ensure there is no gathering at eateries, restaurants and cafeterias and all Covid-19-related precautionary measures are adhered to by the public. I’m also part of the inspection team, which has been entrusted with the responsibility to target parking violations by motorists. I keep a strict watch on parks and in front of mosques to prevent social gathering and ensure safety for residents,” he said.

“During iftar, we’re always on standby for any emergency. So far, iftar has passed off by and large peacefully. In the event of an emergency, we just grab a few dates and take a sip of water, as we get ready to hit the road to reach an incident spot,” he said.

On the fifth day of Ramadan, his call of duty made him give a short shrift to iftar. He recounted the incident in vivid detail.

“We’re waiting before the Maghrib call for prayer. Only five minutes were left prior to the prayer, when I received a call from the operation room. I was ordered to rush to an apartment where a man has been found dead. Later, investigation revealed that the man, 62, who was living in isolation after contracting SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, had died of heart attack,” he said.

He said the call of duty made him abandon his iftar rituals.

“I left my food and got into the car to reach the incident spot in less than seven minutes. The area was cordoned off in a bid to prevent a gathering of curious onlookers. The deceased was shifted to the mortuary. I resumed my iftar at 10pm and continued with my patrol duties at Al Qasimiya till 2pm,” he added.

He also recalled another incident on the first day of this Ramadan.

“I received a call around the time of iftar, when I just broke my fast with a few dates. A helpless woman called up because her car tyres had burst, and she didn’t know how to replace it. I just moved in and helped her with the chore and then followed her vehicle to ensure her safety on the road,” he added.

Al Muaini quoted the moral aphorism that work is worship to underscore his action. “Working during Ramadan is not only about doing the job to receive a salary. But it’s also about worshipping and I’m sure Allah will reward me for my selfless deeds,” he said,

Initially, Al Muaini had worked for Dubai Police’s Patrol Department for eight years and later moved to Sharjah Police with a similar job description.

He said he loved patrolling the emirate’s road, as he could mix business with pleasure all in a day’s job.

Al Muaini, a gregarious personality, likes to soak in the country’s multiculturalism while interacting with people from all walks of life.

“Fieldwork is more fun than work in an office. I prefer the adrenalin rush to responding to emergencies and take pleasure in helping and rescuing people in distress. Usually, I don’t work at the same designated neighourhood daily, but keep moving around the emirate to prevent social gathering and traffic congestion,” he signed off, as he vroomed off to respond to a call of duty.