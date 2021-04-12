Ramadan 2021
Ramadan 2021: Some countries announce first day of holy month

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on April 12, 2021

(Agencies)

The Holy Month will begin on Tuesday in most countries.

Some countries have officially announced the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan on April 13 (Tuesday).

According to the International Astronomy Centre, Turkey, Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon, Tunisia, Egypt, Malaysia, Australia have announced that Ramadan would begin on April 13.

Also read: UAE, Saudi Arabia announce first day of Ramadan

Meanwhile, Brunei and Oman declared April 14 as the first day of Ramadan.

Other countries are set to convene for the sighting of the crescent moon on Monday evening to determine whether the Holy Month will begin on Tuesday or Wednesday.




