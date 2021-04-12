- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Ramadan 2021: Some countries announce first day of holy month
The Holy Month will begin on Tuesday in most countries.
Some countries have officially announced the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan on April 13 (Tuesday).
According to the International Astronomy Centre, Turkey, Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon, Tunisia, Egypt, Malaysia, Australia have announced that Ramadan would begin on April 13.
Also read: UAE, Saudi Arabia announce first day of Ramadan
Commencement of The Month of Ramadan 1442H - 2021— Australian National Imams Council (@ImamsCouncil) April 8, 2021
The Month of Ramadan for this year (1442H - 2021) will commence on: Tuesday, 13th of April 2021
And the first night of the Month of Ramadan will be on Monday, 12th of April 2021 after Sunset pic.twitter.com/rFvW3dFkaS
Meanwhile, Brunei and Oman declared April 14 as the first day of Ramadan.
: 14 .# pic.twitter.com/i4t8ZQuw3m— (@AstronomyCenter) April 12, 2021
: 14 .# pic.twitter.com/f2aM2BPZmX— (@AstronomyCenter) April 12, 2021
Other countries are set to convene for the sighting of the crescent moon on Monday evening to determine whether the Holy Month will begin on Tuesday or Wednesday.
-
News
UAE: Don't fall for sob stories; begging is a...
Residents in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman have raised concern after... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
100 Million Meals drive passes over 57m mark in 5 ...
The tally counter on 100millionmeals.ae has been moving non-stop as... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Ramadan 2021: Most Quranic verses are based on...
According to Islam, peace is not simply an absence of war. Peace... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Asymptomatic Covid patients may fast, says UAE...
Grand Mufti at the fatwa section of IACAD adds they must self-isolate ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan PM Imran Khan hails Saudi peace...
In a televised interview late on Tuesday, Prince Mohammed struck a... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
10 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli