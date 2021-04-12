Ramadan 2021: Some countries announce first day of holy month

The Holy Month will begin on Tuesday in most countries.

Some countries have officially announced the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan on April 13 (Tuesday).

According to the International Astronomy Centre, Turkey, Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon, Tunisia, Egypt, Malaysia, Australia have announced that Ramadan would begin on April 13.

Commencement of The Month of Ramadan 1442H - 2021



The Month of Ramadan for this year (1442H - 2021) will commence on: Tuesday, 13th of April 2021



And the first night of the Month of Ramadan will be on Monday, 12th of April 2021 after Sunset pic.twitter.com/rFvW3dFkaS — Australian National Imams Council (@ImamsCouncil) April 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Brunei and Oman declared April 14 as the first day of Ramadan.

Other countries are set to convene for the sighting of the crescent moon on Monday evening to determine whether the Holy Month will begin on Tuesday or Wednesday.