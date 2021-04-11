Ramadan 2021: Saudi moon-sighting committee to meet today

Ramadan likely to start from Tuesday, April 13

The moon sighting committee in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will meet today and a day ahead of the UAE to sight the crescent of the holy month of Ramadan.

Shabaan is the eighth month and Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Shabaan started in Saudi Arabia a day ahead of the UAE due to the early sighting of the moon in the Kingdom.

The UAE marks the 28th of Shabaan today (Sunday, April 11) and it’s the 29th of Shabaan in the KSA.

Unlike the Gregorian calendar, which is based on the solar system, the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar system, which consists of 354-55 days. Islamic months consist of either 29 or 30 days, but not 31 days.

The KSA’s Crescent sighting committee will meet today, and its Supreme Court urged all the Muslims in the country also to sight the crescent of the Holy month and report the sighting to the nearest court and register their testimony.

The KSA authorities said anyone who sights the crescent with a naked eye or through binocular can report to the authorities.

In the UAE, the Ramadan moon-sighting committee will meet on Monday (April 12) after the Maghreb prayer (after sunset) for crescent sighting in Abu Dhabi.

The Shariah courts across the country will also follow up and inform the committee of any sightings.

Astronomers forecast that the Holy month is expected to begin in the UAE on Tuesday (April 13).

