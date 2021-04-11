- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Ramadan 2021: Saudi moon-sighting committee to meet today
Ramadan likely to start from Tuesday, April 13
The moon sighting committee in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will meet today and a day ahead of the UAE to sight the crescent of the holy month of Ramadan.
Shabaan is the eighth month and Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Shabaan started in Saudi Arabia a day ahead of the UAE due to the early sighting of the moon in the Kingdom.
The UAE marks the 28th of Shabaan today (Sunday, April 11) and it’s the 29th of Shabaan in the KSA.
Also read:
Ramadan time table: Iftar, Imsak timings for the holy month
UAE: Will Ramadan begin on Tuesday or Wednesday?
Unlike the Gregorian calendar, which is based on the solar system, the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar system, which consists of 354-55 days. Islamic months consist of either 29 or 30 days, but not 31 days.
The KSA’s Crescent sighting committee will meet today, and its Supreme Court urged all the Muslims in the country also to sight the crescent of the Holy month and report the sighting to the nearest court and register their testimony.
The KSA authorities said anyone who sights the crescent with a naked eye or through binocular can report to the authorities.
In the UAE, the Ramadan moon-sighting committee will meet on Monday (April 12) after the Maghreb prayer (after sunset) for crescent sighting in Abu Dhabi.
The Shariah courts across the country will also follow up and inform the committee of any sightings.
Astronomers forecast that the Holy month is expected to begin in the UAE on Tuesday (April 13).
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
News
UAE: Don't fall for sob stories; begging is a...
Residents in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman have raised concern after... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
100 Million Meals drive passes over 57m mark in 5 ...
The tally counter on 100millionmeals.ae has been moving non-stop as... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Ramadan 2021: Most Quranic verses are based on...
According to Islam, peace is not simply an absence of war. Peace... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Asymptomatic Covid patients may fast, says UAE...
Grand Mufti at the fatwa section of IACAD adds they must self-isolate ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli