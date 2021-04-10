- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Ramadan 2021: Only vaccinated worshippers allowed to enter Prophet's Mosque
Officials announced that only those who have received a vaccine or are immune to Covid.
Saudi Arabia announced on Saturday that only Covid-vaccinated or immune worshippers were allowed to enter the Prophet’s Mosque in the holy city of Madinah.
According to Arab News, an official from the Ministry of Interior confirmed that the rule came in line with the Kingdom’s efforts to prevent the spread of Covid among worshippers during the Holy Month of Ramadan.
Also read:
Children not allowed to enter Prophet’s Mosque
Ramadan time table: Complete Iftar, Imsak timings
Officials had earlier announced a slew of Covid safety protocols for the mosque. According to the Saudi Press Agency, the General President for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, Abd Al Rahman Al Sudais, said on Saturday that the Prophet’s Mosque, or Masjid-un-Nabawi, in Madinah would hold a maximum of 60,000 worshippers at once
As per Saudi authorities, the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque will be closed half an hour after the Taraweeh prayer and will be opened two hours before the dawn prayer.
The mosque will be open around the clock only during the last ten days of the Holy Month of Ramadan.
-
News
UAE: Don't fall for sob stories; begging is a...
Residents in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman have raised concern after... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
100 Million Meals drive passes over 57m mark in 5 ...
The tally counter on 100millionmeals.ae has been moving non-stop as... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Ramadan 2021: Most Quranic verses are based on...
According to Islam, peace is not simply an absence of war. Peace... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Asymptomatic Covid patients may fast, says UAE...
Grand Mufti at the fatwa section of IACAD adds they must self-isolate ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli