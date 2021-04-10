Ramadan 2021: Only vaccinated worshippers allowed to enter Prophet's Mosque

Officials announced that only those who have received a vaccine or are immune to Covid.

Saudi Arabia announced on Saturday that only Covid-vaccinated or immune worshippers were allowed to enter the Prophet’s Mosque in the holy city of Madinah.

According to Arab News, an official from the Ministry of Interior confirmed that the rule came in line with the Kingdom’s efforts to prevent the spread of Covid among worshippers during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Officials had earlier announced a slew of Covid safety protocols for the mosque. According to the Saudi Press Agency, the General President for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, Abd Al Rahman Al Sudais, said on Saturday that the Prophet’s Mosque, or Masjid-un-Nabawi, in Madinah would hold a maximum of 60,000 worshippers at once

As per Saudi authorities, the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque will be closed half an hour after the Taraweeh prayer and will be opened two hours before the dawn prayer.

The mosque will be open around the clock only during the last ten days of the Holy Month of Ramadan.