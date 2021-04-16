- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Ramadan 2021: New rules announced for foreign Umrah seekers
Authorities have issued the Covid safety rules for all worshippers coming from outside the Kingdom.
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced the protocols to be followed by foreign pilgrims coming in to perform Umrah.
According to Arab News, pilgrims must check their inoculation status according to the type of approved vaccine at a care centre in Makkah at least six hours before performing Umrah.
Also read:
Pilgrims allowed to perform Umrah only once
Taraweeh prayers shortened at Two Holy Mosques
Worshippers will then be given a bracelet to wear and be directed to the Al Shubaikha gathering centre to verify both it and all their relevant permits.
The ministry stressed that pilgrims must strictly adhere to the date and time slot allocated for them.
#— (@makkahregion) April 15, 2021
#_ pic.twitter.com/qtTwq6urQz
Saudi Arabia began receiving pilgrims in March in accordance with the requirements set by the Ministry of Health to prevent the spread of Covid.
Ramadan time table: Iftar, Imsak timings
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had also previously announced that Umrah and visit-and-prayer permits could be reserved using the updated versions of the Eatmarna and Tawakkalna apps.
-
News
UAE: Don't fall for sob stories; begging is a...
Residents in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman have raised concern after... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
100 Million Meals drive passes over 57m mark in 5 ...
The tally counter on 100millionmeals.ae has been moving non-stop as... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Ramadan 2021: Most Quranic verses are based on...
According to Islam, peace is not simply an absence of war. Peace... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Asymptomatic Covid patients may fast, says UAE...
Grand Mufti at the fatwa section of IACAD adds they must self-isolate ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan PM Imran Khan hails Saudi peace...
In a televised interview late on Tuesday, Prince Mohammed struck a... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
10 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli