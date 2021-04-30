- EVENTS
Ramadan 2021: New permits required for Qiyam-Al-Layl prayers in Saudi Arabia
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced the new permits required for the voluntary prayers.
Authorities in Saudi Arabia have announced the requirement of new permits for those who wish to pray the Qiyam-Al-Layl prayers.
According to Arab News, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that the permits can be obtained from the Tawakkalna and Eatmarna app
The permits are required for those who wish to attend the voluntary prayers held between the Isha and Fajr prayers during the last 10 days of Ramadan.
Meanwhile, various ministries in the Kingdom have stressed the importance of vaccinations to protect against Covid, with only vaccinated employees being allowed to enter offices.
The Ministry of Health (MoH) reported 1,026 new cases on Thursday, amounting to 9,852 active cases, with 1,312 of them in critical condition. Saudi Arabia also reported 11 more
Weather
Video: Heavy rains hit UAE for third time in 4 days
29 April 2021
Rest of Asia
Eid Al Fitr holidays announced in Pakistan
29 April 2021
News
Dubai: Electric scooters not allowed in parks
29 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day